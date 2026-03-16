Mahavitaran Launches ‘Zero Arrears’ Campaign In Nashik, Targets Full Recovery By March-End | Representational Image

Nashik: Mahavitaran has emphasised that the 100% recovery of outstanding dues is imperative to ensure the provision of high-quality and uninterrupted power supply services to its consumers. The recovery of payment for every single unit of electricity supplied is crucial for Mahavitaran's financial stability. Against this backdrop, Mahavitaran has geared up to launch a special campaign in the Nashik district, setting a target to fully recover both outstanding arrears and current bill amounts from defaulting consumers by the end of March.

As the mounting arrears have begun to impact Mahavitaran's operational efficiency, a comprehensive strategy for arrears recovery has been formulated for the Nashik Circle. A special meeting was convened at the auditorium of the Training and Safety Centre in Eklahare to review the progress of arrears recovery within the Nashik Circle. During this meeting, Mahavitaran's Executive Director, Prasad Reshme, provided guidance to the attendees.

The meeting was attended by all Executive Engineers of the Nashik Circle, along with officers and staff members from the Finance and Accounts Department. In the Nashik Circle, a significant amount of electricity bill arrears remains pending across various consumer categories—including domestic, industrial, commercial, and others. With only 15 days remaining until the end of March, immediate action is deemed essential.

The meeting was attended by Nashik Zone Chief Engineer Sundar Latpate, Chief General Manager Devendra Saynekar, and Superintending Engineer Rajesh Thul, along with Executive Engineers, Additional Executive Engineers, and officials from the Accounts Department of the Nashik Division.

Executive Director Prasad Reshme held a meeting at Deola to review the recovery of outstanding dues within the Malegaon Division. Present on this occasion were Nashik Zone Chief Engineer Sundar Latpate and Superintending Engineer Jagdish Ingle, as well as Executive Engineers, Additional Executive Engineers, and officials from the Accounts Department of the Malegaon Division.

Mahavitaran has implemented a strict policy across all levels to ensure the success of its ‘Zero Arrears’ campaign and has appealed to customers to clear all outstanding dues by the end of March. It is anticipated that the recovery of these arrears will lead to a more reliable and high-quality power supply.

Directives from Executive Director

- Everyone must make collective and immediate efforts to ensure the success of the ‘Zero Arrears’ campaign.

- Emphasis should be placed on recovering the full outstanding amount rather than accepting payments in instalments.

- The power supply of consumers who fail to pay their bills, despite repeated requests, must be disconnected in strict accordance with established regulations.

- To ensure effective customer service and arrears recovery, all engineers and staff members must report to the office on time and formulate a meticulous daily work plan.

- Any negligence in discharging these responsibilities will result in appropriate disciplinary action being taken against the individuals concerned.