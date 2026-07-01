Maharashtrra Doctor Suspended After Post-Mortem Conducted Under Ambulance Headlights | Representational Image

Nanded: The Health Department has suspended a medical officer after a post-mortem was allegedly conducted under the headlights of a private ambulance at Naigaon Rural Hospital. The department has also proposed action against two other officials in connection with the incident.

The action was taken after District Surgeon Dr Sanjay Perke visited the hospital and found that the autopsy had been carried out outside the designated post-mortem facility.

The suspended doctor has been identified as Dr M. K. Qadri. According to the Health Department, he was suspended for alleged dereliction of duty and for violating departmental rules.

Officials said the hospital already had the required infrastructure to conduct post-mortems. Despite this, the autopsy was allegedly performed under the headlights of a private ambulance, triggering criticism and raising questions about the functioning of the rural hospital.

The district health administration launched an inquiry after the incident came to light. Based on the findings, the department suspended Dr Qadri and proposed disciplinary action against two other officials.

The incident has shocked Health Department officials and staff and has once again brought the administration of Naigaon Rural Hospital under scrutiny.