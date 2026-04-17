Maharashtra's First Animal 'Beauty Parlour' Opens In Manyachiwadi Village In Satara's Patan Taluka - VIDEO | Sourced

The Manyachiwadi gram panchayat in Satara district's Patan taluka, which is recognised as a hub for innovative rural development initiatives, has set a unique precedent by launching an "Animal Bathhouse and Grooming Centre."

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This community initiative, carried out by the entire village, is the first of its kind in the state. Villagers and gram panchayat officials stated that the project was initiated to curb the pollution of rivers, streams and rivulets caused by washing livestock directly in natural water bodies.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Vitthal Pachupate, a farmer and livestock keeper, said, "Our buffaloes, cows, oxen, and other livestock can now enjoy bathing under a shower. This will ensure their good health and help curb pollution."

The facility is equipped with amenities including drinking water for animals, a solid waste management system, showers, a music system within the bathing area, and a soak pit for wastewater disposal.

Besides, the wastewater generated after bathing is treated before being channelled into village kitchen gardens, while a soak pit system has been established to handle the remaining water.

Significantly, the initiative was inaugurated not by any minister or prominent dignitary, but by the village's senior farmers, who spend their days caring for livestock.

Meanwhile, in 2024, the Manyachiwadi gram panchayat became the first in the state to be electrified 100 per cent by solar power.

The same year, the village won the Nanaji Deshmukh Best Gram Panchayat Award, given at the national level by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India, to gram panchayats that work effectively in rural development.