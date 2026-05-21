Maharashtra Woman Allegedly Abandons Two Children On Moving Bus, Flees With Lover | File Photo

Beed: In a shocking case of child abandonment, a woman allegedly left her two minor children alone inside a moving state transport bus in Maharashtra’s Beed district before fleeing with her lover, police said.

According to officials, the incident took place on May 17 aboard a Tuljapur–Sambhajinagar state transport bus. The woman, believed to be from Yavatmal, had boarded the bus with the children but allegedly abandoned them midway through the journey.

Police said the woman left behind a handwritten note in the children’s pockets before escaping on a scooter with her lover. The note stated that the children had no parents and requested that they be safely sent to Yavatmal. It also mentioned an address in the Ashoknagar Patipura area of Yavatmal and included the mobile number of the children’s grandfather.

The incident came to light after the bus conductor noticed the children crying and unattended during the journey. He immediately informed the Shivajinagar Police Station, following which police intervened and rescued the children.

The minors were later produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The CWC chairman, Ashok Tangade, said the children were shifted to a child care home in Arvi village in Shirur Kasar tehsil for their safety and care.

Using the contact number mentioned in the note, police reached the children’s grandfather and called him to Beed on May 18. However, officials said they were surprised by his response, as he reportedly appeared more concerned about a scooter, mobile phone and Rs 20,000 allegedly taken away by his daughter than about the condition of the children.

Tangade appealed to parents not to abandon children under any circumstances. He advised that parents facing difficulties in raising children should approach the Child Welfare Committee or child protection officers or contact the Childline helpline number 1098 for assistance.

Shivajinagar Police Inspector Praveenkumar Bangar said the children were safely rescued and legal proceedings in the case are underway.