Maharashtra Viral Video: Drunk Woman Bites Female Cop During Rangapanchami Chaos In Kolhapur | WATCH

Maharashtra Viral Video: Drunk Woman Bites Female Cop During Rangapanchami Chaos In Kolhapur | Video Screengrab

Kolhapur: A woman allegedly bit a female police constable’s hand during Rangapanchami celebrations in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur after creating a disturbance on the road while intoxicated. Police have registered a case against the accused, and a video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

The accused has been identified as Sanyogita Pratap Shinde (25), a resident of the Rankala area near Kolhapur city. The incident took place during Rangapanchami when police personnel were deployed across the city to maintain law and order during the festivities.

According to police reports, Shinde was allegedly creating a ruckus in a public place while under the influence of alcohol. Her shouting and behavior reportedly caused inconvenience to people in the area. She was driving with an allegedly intoxicated man sitting pillion when the Kolhapur police on bandobast stopped her.

Female police constable Rubina Patel, who was on duty at the spot, approached the woman and tried to calm her down. However, the situation soon escalated when the woman began verbally abusing the officer.

Police said that when the constable attempted to take her into custody, Shinde allegedly pushed the officers and suddenly bit Constable Patel on the hand. She also scratched the officer with her nails, causing injuries.

The incident briefly created tension in the area before other police personnel intervened and brought the situation under control.

The injured constable was later taken for primary medical treatment. Following the incident, Karveer Police Station (under the Kolhapur District Police Force) registered a case against Shinde for allegedly obstructing government duty, assaulting a police officer, and using abusive language.

Meanwhile, a video of the confrontation recorded by bystanders has surfaced online and is being widely shared on social media. It shows the initial scuffle, but as she charges at the constable and bystanders, the video gets cut. Eyewitnesses mentioned the biting incident took place after the video was cut.

Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.