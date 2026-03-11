After Viral ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Video, Pune Man Says, ‘Sorry, It Was Just A Joke’ | WATCH | Video Screengrab

Pune: The man arrested after a video of him allegedly shouting “Pakistan Zindabad” went viral on social media has now issued an apology, saying he did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Watch Video:

In a video statement, the accused, identified as Mohammad Aman Mulla, said he was sorry for his remarks and claimed the incident happened while he was joking with a friend.

“I am Mohammad Aman Mulla. I am sorry for saying ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. It was just my friend and me when the video was taken. We were just having fun. If anyone felt bad or angry because of it, I apologise. I will never do it again,” he said.

The controversy began after a video surfaced online allegedly showing Aman shouting the slogan while speaking to a friend. In the clip, the friend is heard objecting and asking him to instead say “Hindustan Zindabad”, but Aman reportedly refuses.

The video quickly spread on social media and triggered anger in the Parvati area of Pune. Members of Hindutva organisations gathered outside the Parvati Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) and staged a protest, demanding strict action.

Police later arrested Aman Mulla, a resident of Janta Vasahat near Parvati Hill, and registered a case against him under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to police reports, he works as an electrician, and the video was recorded while he was doing electrical work at a flat.

Senior Inspector Rajendra Sahane of Parvati Police Station confirmed the arrest and said the investigation is ongoing. Police were also trying to determine when the video was recorded and the circumstances in which the remarks were made.

Officials have urged citizens to remain calm and avoid sharing unverified information on social media while the investigation continues.