Maharashtra: ‘Use Social Media To Drive Positive Change,’ Nanded Collector Rahul Kardile Urges Students

Nanded Collector Rahul Kardile addresses students at the concluding ceremony of the Dnyantirth 2026 inter-collegiate youth festival | File Photo

Nanded, October 19, 2026: Nanded district collector Dr Rahul Kardile on Monday called upon college students to use social media for constructive purposes, remain sensitive to social issues and take the lead in bringing about positive change in society.

Addressing the concluding ceremony and prize distribution of the four-day inter-collegiate ‘Dnyantirth 2026’ youth festival, organised jointly by Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (SRTMU), Nanded, and Science College, Nanded, under the Nanded Education Society, Collector Kardile said youngsters have immense potential to transform society.

Students Urged To Drive Social Change

Students should draw inspiration from positive cinema, literature and other art forms and use social media not merely for entertainment but also to create awareness and address social problems, he said. Urging them to remain alert to developments in their surroundings, Collector Rahul Kardile said the youth should take the initiative in finding solutions and stand with society during times of crisis.

Expressing concern over the prevailing drought situation, the collector also stressed the need for effective implementation of water and fodder conservation, rainwater harvesting and water conservation measures. He called upon students to participate actively in such initiatives and set an example for society, emphasising that conserving every drop of water was a collective responsibility.

The festival concluded at the Sane Guruji main stage in Mahatma Phule Nagari on Monday in the presence of university and district officials.

Vice-Chancellor Stresses Resilience And Purpose

Presiding over the function, SRTMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Manohar Chaskar urged students to develop resilience, determination and a clear sense of purpose, drawing inspiration from the eagle's ability to soar high despite storms and adversity.

"Students should possess strength in their wings, determination in their minds and a clear goal before their eyes. They must face life's challenges with courage and continue striving towards their ambitions,” Chaskar said.

He emphasised that a healthy body and a sound mind were essential for success, urging students to stay away from addictions and pay attention to their physical and mental well-being. He also called upon affiliated colleges to organise cultural programmes regularly to provide students with opportunities to showcase their hidden talents.

SP Warns Against Cybercrime

Superintendent of Police Dr Nilabh Rohan cautioned students against rising cybercrime and urged them to exercise vigilance while using social media and digital platforms. He warned that photographs, personal information and biometric details shared online could be misused, particularly with the growing use of artificial intelligence.

SP Rohan advised students against clicking suspicious links received from unknown persons and asked them to take precautions while conducting online financial transactions. He also urged victims of cyber fraud to contact the concerned authorities promptly and said the emergency helpline 112 could be used in emergency situations.

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The programme began with floral tributes to Swami Ramanand Teerth. University Director of Student Development Dr Rajpalsingh Chikhlikar presented an overview of the festival, while Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Ashok Mahajan, Nanded Education Society Vice-President Adv Prafull Agrawal, Secretary Shyaml Patki and Science College Principal Dr Laxman Shinde shared their views.

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