MH CET Cell Issues Guidelines For 3-Year LLB CAP Round I Admissions | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued Notice No. 1 regarding the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round I for the 3-Year LLB programme. The notification details essential instructions for candidates seeking admission and outlines compliance rules for participating law colleges across the state.

CAP Round I guidelines

According to the guidelines, candidates participating in CAP Round I must fill in their college options in descending order of choice, placing their most preferred institution first. Applicants who are not allotted seats or those opting for 'Betterment' must submit a fresh option form for subsequent rounds (CAP Round II and CAP Round III). Candidates choosing to freeze their seat must download their Provisional Allotment Letter via candidate login and present it during physical document verification at the allotted institution.

Colleges given verification rules

The CET Cell has instructed law colleges not to verify information submitted in the original CET application form or demand the CET Hall Ticket. Institutions must solely verify documents against details provided in the CAP registration form. Furthermore, if original SSC or HSC passing certificates/marksheets are unavailable, colleges are permitted to grant provisional admission upon receiving a written undertaking to submit the original documents within 15 days.

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Provisional admission norms

For students awaiting original final-year degree marksheets, provisional admission can be granted using an official office record copy, mark memo, or certified online result. Colleges must allow candidates to upload their original marksheets up to the last date of CAP Round III. Additionally, colleges cannot insist on separate First Year and Second Year marksheets if those marks are already displayed on the final-year marksheet. Candidates from ICSE and CBSE boards submitting 5 or 6 subject marks must also be processed without rejection.

Reserved category requirements

Reserved category candidates (VJ/DT-A, NT-B, NT-C, NT-D, OBC, SBC, and SEBC) must hold Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) certificates valid up to March 31, 2027. Provisional admission may be granted against application receipts for CVC, TVC, NCL, or EWS certificates, provided original documents are uploaded through candidate logins before the end of CAP Round III. Failure to submit required certificates by the deadline will result in seat cancellation, requiring students to seek admission under the Open Category in the Institutional Round.

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Seat freeze and betterment process

First-preference seat allotments will not be automatically frozen. Candidates wishing to confirm first-choice seats must pay a one-time Seat Acceptance Fee of ₹1,000 via the portal, select the "Freeze" option, and report to the college within the scheduled period. Failure to report will forfeit the seat claim. Candidates allocated non-first preference seats can choose "Betterment" by paying the ₹1,000 fee to participate in subsequent rounds while retaining option flexibility.

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