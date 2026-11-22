Sunetra Pawar | File Photo

Pune: The Maharashtra government will procure fodder cultivated by farmers along canals and dams to tackle the shortage of cattle feed amid drought conditions, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said on Sunday.

She said the government had encouraged farmers to grow fodder and had also distributed seeds for cultivation. The government has advised farmers to use available land along canals and dams to increase fodder production. It will procure the produce, providing an additional source of income for farmers.

Pawar was speaking to the media after inspecting the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex at Balewadi in Pune. She said the government was taking several measures to prepare for the drought and support farmers.

"We have encouraged the entire farming community to cultivate as much fodder as possible. We have also supplied them with seeds and suggested that farmers take the initiative to grow maximum fodder along canals or dams wherever available. Since the government itself will procure that fodder, it will be an added convenience for farmers," she said.

Pawar also said the government had proposed summer works under the Employment Guarantee Scheme to support rural livelihoods.

She said the government would undertake these works at the grassroots level to reach as many people as possible and provide employment opportunities during the difficult period.

The government has also drawn up plans for water management to support farmers and informed them about the measures it is taking, she added.

Pawar said the state had not received sufficient rainfall during the rabi season, adding to concerns over fodder availability for livestock.

The government aims to address both the shortage of cattle feed and the livelihood concerns of rural households during the drought through these measures.

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Balewadi Sports Complex Gets Modern Athlete-Testing Facilities, Hostel Upgrades

Meanwhile, the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex at Balewadi is undergoing infrastructure upgrades, including the construction of hostels and the installation of modern equipment to assess athletes' performance, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said on Sunday.

During her inspection of the sports complex, Pawar visited a newly developed laboratory equipped with modern machines to monitor various parameters of athletes' performance. She said the facility would help assess athletes' fitness and performance before they participate in competitions.

The upgrades aim to improve the training environment and provide athletes with better facilities to prepare for national and international competitions.

"A lot of new things are underway here. The stadiums are being upgraded and hostels are being built for students. We have also seen the new laboratory, where several machines have been procured to assess every parameter of an athlete," Pawar told reporters.

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Athletes To Undergo Performance Assessment

Pawar said athletes would undergo tests and monitoring at the laboratory to assess their readiness for competitions.

She said the sports complex was adopting modern assessment methods and installing equipment to improve athletes' preparation.

The complex underwent major improvements ahead of the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2008. Further renovation and infrastructure work is now underway at several locations within the facility.

Pawar said she was inspecting the facilities in detail to review the ongoing work.