Maharashtra To Examine Alleged Alignment Change In Nashik Ring Road Project | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai, Jul 9: The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced a probe within three days into the alleged change in alignment of the proposed Nashik ring road project, with Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule assuring the assembly that no farmer would face forcible land acquisition.

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar, Bawankule said the government would examine why the alignment of the ring road, considered crucial for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik, was altered.

The inquiry would also scrutinise land transactions in the project area over the past three years to determine whether any purchases were made with prior knowledge of the proposed alignment or with vested interests.

"If it is found that the alignment was deliberately changed, the matter will be investigated through the Chief Secretary," the minister assured the House.

Bawankule also announced that allegations made by public representatives against Nashik Collector Ayush Prasad would be examined through the Chief Secretary.

Government defends land survey

Defending IAS officer Pavan Datta, who had faced criticism for wearing a helmet during a land measurement exercise, the minister said the officer had acted purely for his safety.

"Some protesters had allegedly attempted self-immolation and brought kerosene bottles during the survey, creating a serious law and order situation. The officer wore a helmet only as a precaution against possible stone-pelting or attacks. There was no fault on his part," Bawankule said.

Reiterating the government's stand on land acquisition, Bawankule said farmers would be consulted before any further steps were taken and they would receive compensation as per the provisions of the land acquisition law.

Farmers assured on acquisition

"If farmers seek additional assistance from the government, it will also be considered positively. There will be no forcible acquisition of land," the minister said.

The issue was also raised in the House by local MLA Saroj Ahire, who demanded attention to farmers' concerns over the project.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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