Thane Tragedy: Elderly Plumber Succumbs To Injuries After Louiswadi Tree Collapse, Safety Concerns Grow Amid Monsoon

Pandurang Buvad succumbed to injuries days after a roadside tree collapsed near Louiswadi RTO during severe monsoon weather in Thane | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, July 9, 2026: A 64-year-old plumber who was critically injured after a massive tree collapsed near the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Louiswadi on Monday has tragically passed away.

The victim, identified as Pandurang Buvad, a resident of Dharamveer Nagar, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing intensive treatment at Mahavir Jain Hospital in Thane.

Incident Overview And Response

The incident occurred on the morning of Monday, July 6, 2026, amid severe weather conditions characterised by torrential rainfall and wind gusts reaching 80–90 kmph. A large roadside tree was suddenly uprooted, crushing an autorickshaw and striking Buvad, who was standing nearby.

Immediate Assistance: Local bystanders and former municipal councillor Minal Sankhe rushed Buvad to Mahavir Jain Hospital.

Medical Intervention: Hospital sources confirmed that the victim sustained severe head trauma. Emergency surgery was performed to address a critical cerebral blood clot; however, despite intensive medical intervention, Buvad's condition deteriorated.

Administrative Follow-up: The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and local police have initiated the standard administrative and legal formalities following the casualty.

Growing Civic Safety Concerns

The tragedy highlights escalating public safety anxieties regarding municipal tree management during the monsoon season. High winds and heavy downpours have resulted in over 110 reported tree collapses across Thane this week alone.

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Civic activists and residents are increasingly calling on municipal authorities to conduct rigorous safety audits and proactive trimming of vulnerable, weak, and overgrown roadside trees to prevent further loss of life.

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