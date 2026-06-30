Massive Tree Collapse Near Wagle Police Station Leaves 52-year-old Pedestrian Critical, Damages 11 Vehicles In Thane | Video | File photo

Thane: A massive tree collapsed near the Wagle Police Station in Thane (West) on Tuesday morning, leaving a 52-year-old pedestrian severely injured and crushing at least 11 parked vehicles.

According to officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), the alert was received at 8:49 AM regarding the incident, which occurred adjacent to Prashant Corner on Road Number 31, Wagle Estate.

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Pedestrian Rushed to Hospital

The victim, identified as Pawan Jha (52), a resident of Saidham Society in Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Thane, was walking to his office when the tree suddenly came crashing down. Jha sustained critical injuries to his head and chest. Emergency responders evacuated him to Pragati Hospital in Wagle Estate, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Police Bus Among 11 Vehicles Damaged

The falling tree landed directly on a row of vehicles legally or temporarily parked along the roadside, causing extensive structural damage. Among the 11 affected vehicles was a Thane Rural Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) police bus (MH 12 YN 1868) managed by the Wagle Police Station.

The other damaged vehicles include:

Two Cars: A Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (MH 04 LB 4673) and a Maruti Suzuki WagonR (MH 03 DU 6614).

One Tempo: An Ashok Leyland BadaDost LCV (MH 04 MR 3043).

One Auto-rickshaw: A Bajaj Re (MH 04 JH 2243).

Six Two-Wheelers: Including a Honda Unicorn, Yamaha FZ, TVS Jupiter, and two Honda Activa scooters.

Emergency Response and Clearance Operations

In response to alert call, a well-coordinated emergency team—comprising personnel from the Wagle Police, the TMC Tree Authority, the RDMC (with a pickup vehicle), and the Fire Brigade equipped with rescue and fire tenders—rushed to the scene.

Disaster management officials and fire fighters are currently on-site using power saws to cut the heavy branches and clear the debris to restore normal traffic flow on the busy industrial road. Local authorities have initiated an assessment of the surrounding trees to prevent further incidents during the active monsoon season.