Maharashtra SIR 2026: ECI Gives Over 2 Crore Excluded Voters Another Chance To Submit Forms, Extends Final Electoral Roll Deadline To December 22 | Representational Image

Pune: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has opened a fresh opportunity for more than 2 crore voters excluded from Maharashtra’s draft electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), allowing them to submit enumeration forms between November 18 and 30. The Commission has also extended the deadline for disposal of claims and objections under the regular SIR exercise in Maharashtra to December 15, with the final electoral roll now scheduled to be published on December 22.

ECI Announces Fresh Enumeration Exercise For ASDD Voters

In an order issued on November 17, the ECI prescribed a separate timeline for enumeration of electors categorised as Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD). The generation and printing of enumeration forms will be completed by November 18, while their distribution and collection will take place from November 18 to November 30. The disposal of these forms has to be completed by December 10.

The fresh exercise is aimed at providing another opportunity to eligible voters who could not be included in the draft electoral roll published on August 31. Around 2.06 crore electors were left out of Maharashtra’s draft roll and categorised under ASDD and other categories, accounting for nearly 21.14% of the state’s previous electorate.

ECI Directs Officials To Publicise Revised SIR Schedule

The ECI has directed election officials to publicise the additional enumeration exercise through all available media and inform political parties in writing about the revised schedule. Booth-level officers (BLOs) will facilitate the process and help voters complete the enumeration formalities.

Maharashtra had 9.78 crore electors before the SIR exercise, of whom 7.71 crore were included in the draft electoral roll published on August 31. The remaining electors were not included at the draft stage, with cases categorised under absent, shifted, dead, duplicate and other classifications. The exclusions at this stage do not necessarily mean that all these voters are permanently deleted from the electoral rolls.

Nearly 28 Lakh Voters Missing From Pune's Draft Electoral Roll

In Pune, District Deputy Collector and Deputy Election Officer Meenal Kalaskar had earlier said nearly 28 lakh names were missing from the district’s draft electoral roll, which had reduced from around 90 lakh voters to 62 lakh following the SIR exercise. She had said election officials were working to verify voters and urged citizens to cooperate with the process.

Kalaskar, while speaking to The Free Press Journal said, “We have 8,424 BLOs, the highest number in Maharashtra. Our BLOs are doing commendable work while managing their regular responsibilities as teachers and government employees.”

She added, “This extension will definitely help the voters who were facing some issues it difficulty in the SIR process. We strictly follow the ECI’s orders and the deadlines are always met.”

Under the revised schedule, the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections in Maharashtra will continue until December 15, extending the earlier deadline of November 25. The final electoral roll, earlier scheduled for November 30, will now be published on December 22.

The revised timelines also cover Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Telangana, Haryana and Jharkhand, while the schedule for Delhi remains unchanged. The final electoral rolls for the states and Union Territory covered under the revised order are scheduled to be published on December 22.

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