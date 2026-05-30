Maharashtra Shocker: Boyfriend Dies While His Minor Girlfriend Survives In Suicide Attempt At A Hotel Lodge | Representational Image

Jalgaon: A 25-year-old man died while his minor girlfriend survived after the couple allegedly attempted suicide inside a lodge in the Pachora town of Jalgaon district.

The incident took place on May 28 at a lodge located on Jalgaon Road. Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

About The Incident…

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Sanjay More, a resident of Pachora who operated a readymade garment shop in the town. According to police, More was in a relationship with a minor girl.

Investigators said the couple met at the lodge on Wednesday. Preliminary information suggests they were distressed because they believed a marriage between them was not possible.

Police Clarify Details…

Police suspect the two attempted to end their lives by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan in their room using a rope. Ravindra died during the incident. However, the girl survived after the rope reportedly snapped.

The incident came to light after lodge staff and local authorities were alerted. The girl was rescued and provided medical assistance, while Ravindra was declared dead.

Investigation Underway…

The case has created a stir in Pachora due to the circumstances surrounding the incident. Family members of the deceased have expressed suspicion and questioned whether the death was purely a case of suicide.

Police officials said all angles are being examined. Statements are being recorded, and evidence from the lodge is being reviewed as part of the investigation.

Authorities have stated that the exact sequence of events will become clear only after the completion of the investigation and the receipt of relevant forensic and post-mortem reports.