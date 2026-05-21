Maharashtra Promotes 488 Police Sub-Inspectors To Assistant Police Inspector Rank | Representational image

Beed: The Maharashtra Home Department has promoted 488 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) from across the state to the rank of Assistant Police Inspector (API) and simultaneously issued transfer and posting orders for the newly promoted officers.

Among those elevated are eight officers currently serving in the Beed district. Following their promotion, all eight officers have been transferred out of the district and assigned to different locations across Maharashtra as part of the department’s reshuffle.

According to the official government order, officers Pradeep Tube, Sandeep Jadhav and Pradeep Gathe have been posted in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Officer Nishigandha Khule has been transferred to Pune, while Ravindra Pawar has been assigned to the Nashik range.

Similarly, Pradeep Salunke has received a posting in Mumbai City, Anant Tangde has been transferred to Mira-Bhayandar, and Shalini Gajbhare has been posted in Thane. Officials confirmed that none of the officers promoted from the Beed district has been retained there after their elevation to the API rank.

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The large-scale promotions and transfers are part of a statewide administrative exercise undertaken by the Maharashtra Home Department to strengthen the police leadership structure and address vacancies in the Assistant Police Inspector cadre across various police units.

The move is expected to improve administrative efficiency and manpower distribution in several districts and commissionerates across Maharashtra. The promoted officers are likely to assume charge at their new postings in the coming days, following departmental formalities and relieving procedures.