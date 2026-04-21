Maharashtra Govt Orders IPS Reshuffle Across 9 Districts, Transfers Key Officers

Maharashtra government announces major IPS reshuffle impacting key districts including Satara and Sangli | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 20: The Maharashtra government has ordered a major reshuffle in the police administration across nine districts, transferring several senior IPS officers. The move is expected to bring significant administrative changes in key districts such as Satara, Sangli, Gadchiroli, Kolhapur, and Jalgaon.

Key transfers across districts

According to the order, Tushar Doshi has been transferred from Satara to Sangli as Superintendent of Police (SP), while Nikhil Pingale has been appointed as SP of Satara, replacing his previous role as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Pune. Sandeep Ghuge has been moved from Sangli to Mumbai, where he will serve as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security) in the State Intelligence Department.

Background of recent developments

Doshi had recently come into the spotlight during the Satara Zilla Parishad election, following which the Shiv Sena had demanded his suspension. However, he was placed on compulsory leave by the Chief Minister. His transfer has now been formalised through the latest order.

Other major postings and promotions

In other key changes, Yogesh Gupta has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General (additional charge) in the Gadchiroli range from Kolhapur, while Nilotpala has been transferred from Gadchiroli to Kolhapur as SP. M. Ramesh has been promoted and posted as SP in Gadchiroli.

Maheshwar Reddy has been transferred from Jalgaon to the State Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Pune. Shrikant Dhivre has been appointed as SP of Jalgaon from Dhule, and Rajkumar Shinde has been posted as SP of Washim from Pune.

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Government aims to strengthen law and order

The government stated that the reshuffle has been carried out to strengthen law and order across the state. It has also directed the Director General of Police to take necessary further action. The order has been issued with the approval of the competent authority and has been made available on the official website.

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