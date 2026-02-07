 Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress Stages Protest In Pune Over 'Epstein Files' Silence
Pune

Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress held a 'rasta roko' protest in Pune against the Centre’s silence on the Epstein Files revelations. Led by Shivraj More, protesters raised slogans, attempted to block traffic, and were detained by police. They demanded an independent probe, accusing the Modi government of suppressing truth and opposition voices on this global issue.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Youth Congress Stages Protest In Pune Over 'Epstein Files' Silence | (Photo Courtesy: X/@azadparinda0081)

Pune: The Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress on Friday staged a 'rasta roko' agitation in Pune, protesting against the Centre's alleged silence over the revelations in the 'Epstein Files'.

The protest was held at Balgandharva Chowk under the leadership of state Youth Congress president Shivraj More.

Raising slogans against the BJP-led central government, the protesters attempted to block traffic, following which the police detained them.

The situation at the busy junction remained tense for some time.

Addressing the agitators, More alleged the disclosures in the Epstein Files had shaken the world but the Narendra Modi government was deliberately maintaining silence on the issue. He demanded an independent and impartial probe into the matter.

article-image

Youth Congress media department president Akshay Jain said questioning the government was not a crime in a democracy and accused the Centre of trying to suppress opposition voices.

He claimed the Epstein case was a global issue and criticised the government for not clarifying its stand on such a sensitive matter.

The protesters alleged that attempts were being made to suppress the truth and warned that such actions were harmful to democratic values.

Police later dispersed the crowd and restored normal traffic movement in the area.

