Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde Inaugurates 2 Study Centres In Jalna | Sourced

Jalna: Guardian Minister Pankaja Munde on Tuesday inaugurated two study centres set up by the Jalna City Municipal Corporation (JCMC) at the Lokmanya Tilak Library and the Martyrs' Memorial Library in the city.

The centres have been established on the initiative of Municipal Commissioner Anjali Sharma to provide better study facilities to students, particularly those preparing for competitive examinations. Both centres have been equipped with computers, furniture and chairs.

During her visit, Munde directed officials to install screens to facilitate online lectures for students preparing for various competitive examinations. A separate children's section has also been developed at the Lokmanya Tilak Library. The two facilities are expected to benefit school and college students, as well as competitive examination aspirants, by providing them with a suitable study environment and essential infrastructure.

JCMC Mayor Vandana Magre, Deputy Mayor Rajesh Raut, Women and Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Sandhya Dehte, librarian Pramila More, engineer Sayed Saud and Anil Wagh were present on the occasion.