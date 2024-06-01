 Maharashtra: Mentally Unstable Man Beaten To Death In Latur; Six Held
PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Maharashtra: Mentally Unstable Man Beaten To Death In Latur; Six Held | Pixabay

Six persons were arrested after a group of villagers allegedly thrashed a 40-year-old mentally unstable man who later succumbed to his injuries in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Saturday.

The police have registered a case against 50 persons in connection with the incident that took place at Hadolti village in Ahmedpur tehsil on May 29, an official said.

Six of the accused have been arrested, he said.

According to the police, the victim, Dilip alias Vilas Nagorao Kalgire, was mentally unstable, and on the day of the incident, he beat up some villagers on the road and seriously injured one of them with an iron rod.

A group of around 50 to 60 villagers then tied the victim to a tree and beat him up, after which he was taken to a hospital in Ahmedpur, and he died on his way to the government hospital in Latur on Thursday, the official said.

