Maharashtra Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 80-Year-Old Woman | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A shocking incident has come to light from Pachod village in Paithan taluka, where a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping an 80-year-old woman. The incident, reported on Monday, has sparked widespread outrage and concern among local residents.

The accused has been identified as Rohan Sahebrao Ahire (28), a resident of Kalyannagar in Pachod village. Acting swiftly after receiving information about the incident, officers from Pachod Police Station apprehended the accused and took him into custody.

According to the police, strong winds and adverse weather conditions were reported in the Pachod area on Monday afternoon. During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused allegedly approached the elderly woman and offered assistance, claiming he would help her find shelter from the harsh weather. Police said he then allegedly took her to a nearby house, where he sexually assaulted her.

Following the incident, the woman reportedly raised an alarm, attracting the attention of nearby residents. Hearing her cries for help, locals rushed to the spot and intervened. Villagers allegedly caught hold of the accused and informed the police, who arrived shortly afterward and took him into custody.

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A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway. Police Sub-Inspector Ram Barhate is conducting detailed enquiries into the matter. Authorities have refrained from revealing any information that could identify the survivor, in keeping with legal provisions and to protect her privacy and dignity.

The incident has triggered anger among residents, who have demanded strict action against the accused and speedy justice for the survivor.