Majalgaon MLA Prakash Solanke | File Photo.

The hit-and-run case in which a speeding car killed a couple at Majalgaon on Friday, November 20, has now snowballed into a statewide issue.

Demands for stern action

Meanwhile, the Majalgaon MLA Prakash Solanke met the family members of the deceased couple and demanded stern action against the minors and their parents.

Meanwhile, the victimised Gaikwad family has recorded a supplementary statement to the police, demanding strict action against all four minors in the car and their parents.

The accident took place in front of Dak Petrol Pump on Majalgaon-Gadhi Road, where Prahladrao and Sunita Gaikwad, a couple, died tragically after being hit by the speeding car.

Solanke questions police investigation

MLA Solanke said even though the children have not completed 18 years, they are given cars to drive. Their parents are equally responsible for this. These are children of rich fathers. Due to their hooliganism and fun, the Gaikwad family has been destroyed, and their three children have been left orphaned, Solanke said.

Raising questions over the police investigation, Solanke said, "The car raced through a densely populated area. This is not a mere accident; it is a case of culpable homicide. Police should conduct a thorough investigation into whether weapons were found in the car and whether the children in the car were intoxicated. No criminal should escape. Police should put an end to the arrogance of these children and their parents, and their parents' illegal businesses should be stopped immediately."

Family statement and police action

On behalf of the victims' family, relatives have recorded a supplementary statement with the police. The family said that due to the children's reckless fun, their three children have lost the shelter of their parents forever.

Earlier, CCTV footage and a mobile video from the accident car had shown four minors racing. Police have made the minor son of BJP councillor Deepak Mendke, who absconded after the incident, the minor driver, and the driver's father, Sambhaji Naiknawre, accused and have arrested the father.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!