Maharashtra: Late Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's Wife Defeated In Bypoll By 92 Votes | File Photo

Beed: In a major political upset that has jolted the local establishment, Swarupanand Deshmukh emerged victorious in the Massajog Gram Panchayat Sarpanch by-election, defeating Ashwini Deshmukh, wife of the slain former sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, by a margin of 92 votes. Returning Officer Santosh Karajwankar announced the result on Wednesday after completing the counting of votes.

The results, announced at the Kaij tehsil office, concluded an election defined by a tense atmosphere and significant emotional stakes. The seat had fallen vacant following the abduction and murder of Santosh Deshmukh on December 9, 2024, a case that had previously drawn widespread condemnation across the region.

Despite expectations of a strong sympathy wave in favour of Ashwini Deshmukh, the challenger, Swarupanand Deshmukh, maintained his dominance from the outset.

Swarupanand Deshmukh established a lead in the first round of counting and maintained the momentum across all three subsequent rounds.

Political observers noted that while the emotional narrative surrounding the late sarpanch’s family was potent, the electorate ultimately leaned towards Swarupanand Deshmukh’s localised campaign.

Speaking to the press following his victory, a triumphant Swarupanand Deshmukh dedicated the win to the “self-respecting voters and the common citizenry.” In a move to bridge the post-election divide, he also addressed the shadow of the December tragedy.

“This is a victory for the poor and the marginalised. While we have won this election, our commitment to seeking justice for the late Santosh Deshmukh remains unchanged. We will stand firm in ensuring the culprits are held accountable,” he stated.

In the last Sarpanch election, Santosh Deshmukh was elected by a margin of just nine votes, defeating Swarupanand Deshmukh. Now, Swarupanand clinched victory by a margin of 92 votes.