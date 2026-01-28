 Maharashtra In Mourning: Statewide Shock As Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies In Aircraft Accident
Ajit Pawar shared a special bond with the Nashik district and had personal ties with many people here. Naturally, his passing has come as a severe shock to several

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
Maharashtra In Mourning: Statewide Shock As Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies In Aircraft Accident | Sourced

Nashik: Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Ajit Pawar passed away on Wednesday morning in a tragic aircraft accident while arriving at Baramati airport. His sudden demise has plunged the entire state into deep mourning.


Ajit Pawar shared a special bond with the Nashik district and had personal ties with many people here. Naturally, his passing has come as a severe shock to several. Describing his departure as “unbelievable, extremely painful, and deeply isolating,” dignitaries from various fields paid heartfelt tributes in emotional words.


Extremely shocking… Chhagan Bhujbal
The sudden loss of a dynamic leader like Ajit Dada is shocking for the entire state of Maharashtra. No one -- least of all me, or anyone in the state -- could have imagined hearing such news about such a dignified, ever-smiling, and spirited personality. Unfortunately, today we are forced to accept this harsh reality. Personally, it will be very difficult for me to recover from this loss.

I lost my rightful guide… Sameer Bhujbal
The news of Ajit Dada’s demise is the biggest blow to the life of a party worker like me. For us, Dada was not just a leader but a strong support system and a rightful guide who always stood firmly behind us. Heartfelt tribute to him.

Even during difficult political transitions, he trusted me and entrusted me with major responsibilities in the party. That trust was invaluable. With iron control over administration, clarity of speech, and punctuality as his strengths, Ajit Dada was an inspiration to all.


The state’s pillar has fallen… Narhari Zirwal
Many leaders come and go in politics, but very few shape lives and build individuals as human beings. Ajit Dada Pawar was one such leader who gave direction to my political and social life and stood by me during every difficult phase.

Read Also
BREAKING: Ajit Pawar's Plane Crashes While Landing In Pune's Baramati, Maharashtra Deputy CM...
The support he extended for the development of Dindori–Peint taluka is beyond words. Dada may have left us, but the guidance, values, and humanity he imparted will never fade. For me, the state’s pillar has gone behind the curtain of time.


Lost a mature leader… Prerna Balkawade
His last visit to Nashik was for a meeting in my constituency, Bhagur. There was a naïve hope that the state’s Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Dada, would be safe. There is probably no Marathi heart untouched by the shock of his sudden passing and no eyes that are not moist today.
With his departure, I have lost my guide and a mature leader.


Lost a distinguished political leader… Pradeep Peshkar
Ajit Dada was a fearless and efficient leader, known for his smiling work culture and for being a strong pillar for party workers. A leader with firm command over administration has been taken away by time.
It is impossible to imagine Maharashtra’s politics without Ajit Dada. Maharashtra has lost an exceptionally distinguished political leader, and this is a matter of profound sorrow. With tearful eyes, I offer my heartfelt tribute to Ajit Dada Pawar.

Incomparable leadership lost... Deepika Chavan.
Ajit Dada carried out substantial and impactful work for the overall development of Baglan taluka. He consistently extended generous support while addressing the issues faced by the people. Renowned as a mature and insightful leader with a deep understanding of the state, Ajit Dada possessed detailed knowledge of every issue concerning Maharashtra. Whether urban or rural, he carefully studied every problem and showed a strong commitment to resolving it. A leader of such stature will not emerge again in Maharashtra. The people of Baglan pay their heartfelt tribute to Ajit Dada.

