Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Issues Notices To Pune CP, 11 Police Personnel Over Alleged Custodial Torture

The Maharashtra Human Rights Commission has sought responses from senior Pune police officials over alleged human rights violations involving a young accused | AI Generated Representational Image

Pune, September 2, 2026: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has issued notices to Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Chilumula Rajnikant and 10 other police personnel, prima facie holding them responsible for their alleged negligence in protecting human rights in two complaints concerning the alleged public humiliation and custodial torture of a 20-year-old accused.

The Commission observed that the Pune Commissioner of Police had failed to submit reports in the case, despite being directed to do so. It said his failure to file a report implied that he had nothing to say about the allegations and had, prima facie, accepted the complainant's allegations.

“The fact that the Commissioner of Police, Pune, despite receipt of notice of these cases has chosen not to file his reply/report goes to show that he has accepted all the allegations made in both these complaints. As noted above, the Commissioner of Police, Pune, being head of the police force at Pune is thus, prima facie, seems to be guilty of negligence in preventing as well as protecting precious human rights of the victim,” the order copy reads.

Commission Examines Police Reports

The Commission noted that it had received two reports of the alleged same incident by email on July 29, 2026, allegedly signed by the DCP, Zone IV, Pune.

On examining the reports, the Commission observed that the Commissioner of Police and the concerned DCP, being the superior and supervisory authorities of the police personnel at Laxmi Nagar Police Station, had shown negligence in preventing violations of human rights.

According to the Commission, “It is seen from the report that allegations made by the complainants in both these cases that the victim who is shown as an accused viz. Sultan Rehman Shaikh was taken in custody and paraded from the busy streets of Pune coupled with custodial torture before the public at large, apart from abusing him by calling him as “H****a". He was made to squat and to seek apology publicly in front of several locals gathered there at. The complaints as well as the photographs annexed to the complaints reveals that the Police Department of Pune had virtually imposed physical punishment to the victim instead of following due process of law.”

Officials Given Opportunity To Respond

The Commission said that, considering the provisions of Section 16 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the public servants likely to be prejudicially affected by the inquiry must be given a reasonable opportunity to be heard and to produce evidence in their defence.

Accordingly, notices under Section 16 of the Act were issued to the following police officials:

Amitesh Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Pune;

Chilumula Rajnikant, DCP, Zone IV, Pune;

Ravindra Mansingh Kadam, Senior Police Inspector, Laxmi Nagar Police Station;

Shivaji Marotirao Vibhute, Assistant Police Inspector, Laxmi Nagar Police Station;

Ravikant Sudhakar Nandanwar, Assistant Police Inspector, presently posted at Yerwada Traffic Division;

Mahesh Hariba Nalawade, Police Sub-Inspector, Laxmi Nagar Police Station; and

Police Constables Amol Arun Gaikwad, Amol Chandrakant Wayal, Bhimrao Suryakant Kamble, Dattatray Bapu Shinde, Qadir Kalandar Shaikh and Suraj Hirachand Ambase.

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Matters To Be Heard By Division Bench

Considering the nature of the complaints, the Commission directed that both matters be placed before a Division Bench in accordance with Regulation 16(4) of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (Procedure) Regulations, 2011. The matters will be next heard on September 9.

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