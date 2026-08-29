Mumbai: Human Rights Commission Closes Suo Motu Case Over Death Of 29-Week Premature Baby At Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, Finds No Medical Negligence

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission found no medical negligence in the treatment of a 29-week premature baby who died at Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 29, 2026: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has closed a suo motu case concerning the death of a 29-week premature baby at Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar, after finding no evidence of medical negligence in the treatment provided to the infant.

The Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report alleging that the premature baby died due to medical negligence and the alleged non-availability of a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at a private hospital in Ulhasnagar.

Commission Examines Medical Treatment

The Commission, in its order copy, observed, “By way of a precautionary measure, the Dy. Director of Health Services, Mumbai Circle, Thane had appointed Dr. Kailash Rathod to examine the matter in order to ascertain whether there was any medical negligence in treating the child…. The said report is also placed on record. It is seen that Dr. Rathod had independently recorded statement of all concerned medical officers as well as staff and had scrutinized the medical record. He gave a finding of fact that proper medical treatment was given to the subject child. The Dy. Director of Health Services, Mumbai Circle, Thane has also stated before this Commission that he has personally examined the entire record and found no iota of evidence to infer medical negligence in the case in hand.”

The baby, weighing only 650 grams, was referred to Central Hospital by a private hospital, Asha Hospital. According to the medical records placed before the Commission, the infant was admitted at 9.15 pm on May 29, 2026, and was immediately placed in an incubator and provided medical treatment.

The Commission noted that the child was an extremely premature baby and suffered from extremely low birth weight. The records showed that doctors continuously monitored the infant and administered various medicines and injections.

Parents Informed Of Critical Condition

The Commission also noted that the parents had been informed about the child’s critical condition and were told that, if they wished, they could shift the baby to a higher medical centre as the infant was unable to breathe adequately because of the extreme prematurity.

The records further indicated that the parents did not attend the child throughout the night and did not respond to several calls from the hospital. The baby ultimately died at around 7 pm on May 31, 2026.

The committee concluded that “whatever best which could have been done was done” in providing treatment to the child. The Civil Surgeon endorsed the committee’s findings.

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No Human Rights Violation Found

The Commission observed that allegations of medical negligence have to be assessed against the standard expected of a prudent medical professional acting in similar circumstances.

In this case, it noted that two committees and two senior officers heading the respective health institutions had found that the appropriate line of treatment had been followed.

In view of these findings, the Commission held that no violation of human rights was made out and closed the suo motu complaint.

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