Mumbai: Human Rights Commission Orders Ex Parte Proceedings Against MCGM Over Alleged Child Labour In Hazardous Work

The MSHRC has sought accountability over alleged employment of children in hazardous gutter and nallah cleaning work in Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 27, 2026: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has taken serious note of the alleged employment of children in hazardous work involving the cleaning of gutters and nallahs in Mumbai’s Wadala area, thereby directing the case to run ex parte against the Municipal Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) after the civic authority failed to file its reply.

The commission had taken suo motu cognisance of a news report which alleged that the children were seen cleaning the nallah in Wadala. Hence, the commission in its complaint had named the victims as ‘three child labourers’.

Labour Department Report

During the hearing, Datta Mohite, Assistant Commissioner of Labour, Mumbai, appeared on behalf of the Labour Commissioner and submitted a report, which was taken on record. “The case relates to employment of children in hazardous work of cleaning the gutters and nallahs in Wadala area of Mumbai. Mohite states that the said work was being executed by the contractor engaged by the Principal Employer i.e. Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Mumbai. His report shows that employment of children in such type of work in G/North, E and F/North Wards of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai is rampant and several children were subsequently found working in such manner in five raids conducted by his department with the help of Police and NGOs. According to him, his labour officer had already lodged FIR at Wadala Police Station resulting in registration of crime no. 262/2026,” the order copy reads.

MCGM Reply Overdue

The Commission further expressed its displeasure over the civic body’s failure to file a reply, observing that the MCGM had not even cared to respond to the proceedings. “If what is stated by Mohite is found to be correct, then it appears that the Principal Employer of such children i.e. Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Mumbai is also responsible and liable for commission of such offence of employing children in hazardous employment. However, unfortunately the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has not even cared to file its reply in the matter. Hence, the case to proceed ex parte against the municipal commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Mumbai,” the commission observed.

Also Watch:

Further, the Commission also directed the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, to submit a report on whether the police, during their investigation into Crime No. 262/2026, had made the concerned officers of the MCGM, as the principal employer, accused in the case.

The matter has been adjourned to October 28, 2026.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/