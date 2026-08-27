Mumbai Consumer Commission Rejects ₹1 Lakh Claim By Farmer’s Brother Under Accident Insurance Scheme

The consumer commission ruled that a deceased farmer’s brother was not an eligible beneficiary under the insurance scheme | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 27, 2026: The Central Mumbai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has dismissed a complaint filed by a Solapur resident, where he had sought compensation for his farmer-brother’s death under the Maharashtra government’s Farmers Personal Accidental Insurance Scheme from Future Generali India Insurance Co. Ltd.

The commission, while dismissing his claim of seeking Rs 1 lakh from the insurance firm, held that the deceased farmer’s brother did not fall within the category of beneficiaries who were entitled to receive compensation under the scheme and hence rejected his claim.

The complaint was filed by Rahul Gopichand Patil, brother and legal heir of late Sagar Gopichand Patil, who died in a motorcycle accident at Lamboti village on May 24, 2011. The order was passed on July 20, 2026, by the commission comprising President Samindara Surve and Member Sanjay S. Jagdale.

Insurance Claim Filed

According to the order, Sagar was a registered farmer and was covered under the Farmers Personal Accidental Insurance Scheme during the relevant policy period.

The Maharashtra government had paid the premium on behalf of farmers, while Future Generali India Insurance Co. Ltd. was entrusted with implementing the scheme.

Patil claimed that he had collected the necessary documents and submitted the claim through the local Talathi. The claim was subsequently verified by the Taluka Krishi Adhikari and forwarded through the insurance broker to the insurer. However, he alleged that despite repeated inquiries, the insurer neither sanctioned nor rejected the claim.

He subsequently issued a legal notice to the insurer on April 20, 2019, and approached the consumer commission, seeking Rs 1 lakh towards the insurance benefit, 15 per cent interest, Rs 50,000 as punitive damages and Rs 20,000 towards legal expenses.

Insurer Opposes Claim

Future Generali opposed the complaint, contending that the claim was not payable under the terms of the tripartite agreement. It also relied on the absence of a permanent driving licence and alleged that the deceased had caused the accident by driving the motorcycle rashly and negligently. The insurer further argued that the Taluka Krishi Adhikari and insurance broker were necessary parties to the proceedings.

The commission, however, rejected the objection regarding the complainant’s locus standi. It held that a legal heir is competent to question the manner in which an insurance claim concerning a deceased insured was dealt with.

At the same time, it clarified that having the right to institute the complaint did not automatically mean that the complainant was entitled to the insurance amount.

“In the present case, the complainant admittedly claims compensation as the brother of the deceased farmer. He has neither pleaded nor established that he falls within any of the categories expressly recognised under the Clauses of the Tripartite Agreement. This Commission cannot enlarge the scope of the Government Scheme by including a class of beneficiaries not contemplated therein. Since the scheme clearly specifies the persons entitled to receive compensation, payment cannot be directed in favour of a person who is outside the prescribed hierarchy. This Commission is of the considered opinion that although the complainant was competent to institute the present complaint, he has failed to establish his substantive entitlement to receive compensation under the Farmers Personal Accident Insurance Scheme. Thus, in view of the express provisions of Clause of the Tripartite Agreement and the law laid down in the aforesaid decisions, this Commission is of the considered opinion that the repudiation of the complainant's claim cannot be termed arbitrary, illegal or constituting deficiency in service or unfair trade practice. Since the complainant is not an eligible beneficiary under the scheme, he is not entitled to receive the insurance amount claimed in the complaint. The complainant has failed to establish his legal entitlement to receive the insurance amount under the Scheme,” the order copy reads.

Brother Not In Beneficiary List

The commission also held that the Taluka Krishi Adhikari and the insurance broker, who had approved his claim, were only intermediaries who forwarded the claim to the insurer and were not involved in the ultimate decision-making process. Therefore, their absence as parties did not make the complaint non-maintainable.

The commission examined specific Clause of the Tripartite Agreement, which specifies the hierarchy of beneficiaries entitled to compensation following the accidental death of a farmer. The order lists the beneficiaries in the following order: spouse, unmarried daughter, mother, sons, grandchildren and married daughter of the deceased farmer.

The commission noted that “the name of a brother of the deceased farmer does not find place in the said hierarchy.”

Since Patil was claiming the compensation in his capacity as the deceased farmer’s brother and had neither pleaded nor established that he fell into any of the categories specified under Clause X, the commission held that it could not expand the scope of the government scheme by adding a category of beneficiary not contemplated by it.

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Claim Rejected

The commission observed that although Patil was competent to institute the consumer complaint, he had “failed to establish his substantive entitlement to receive compensation” under the scheme.

The commission consequently held that the insurer’s repudiation of the claim could not be termed arbitrary, illegal or an instance of deficiency in service or unfair trade practice. It found that the insurer had acted in accordance with the terms of the tripartite agreement.

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