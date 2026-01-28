Maharashtra Has Lost A Strong Leader With The Demise Of Ajit Pawar: Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil Pays Tribute | Sourced

Jalgaon: Stating that Maharashtra has lost a strong, experienced, and development-orientated leader, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil paid tribute to the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a tragic plane crash.

In his condolence message, Patil described Ajitdada Pawar’s demise as an extremely shocking, painful, and heartbreaking incident for the state. He said Pawar was widely respected for his punctuality, decisiveness, and firm grip over administration, qualities that defined his leadership throughout his long political career. According to Patil, disciplined conduct in the Legislative Assembly, deep affection for the common people, and an unwavering commitment to the development of Maharashtra were hallmarks of Pawar’s personality.

Patil further noted that Ajitdada Pawar was known for treating even his political opponents with dignity and respect. Often referred to as the ‘fortress of Baramati’, Pawar’s influence extended far beyond his constituency, as he continuously worked for the overall progress of the state. The bold and courageous decisions taken by him, as well as his substantial contributions to Maharashtra’s development, will remain etched in public memory, Patil said.

Calling the incident a major loss to the state’s political landscape, Patil said Pawar’s absence has created a void that will be difficult to fill. He concluded by praying that God grant strength to the Pawar family and Ajitdada’s countless supporters to endure this immense grief, while offering his heartfelt tribute to the departed leader.