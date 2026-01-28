 Maharashtra Has Lost A Strong Leader With The Demise Of Ajit Pawar: Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil Pays Tribute
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra Has Lost A Strong Leader With The Demise Of Ajit Pawar: Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil Pays Tribute

Maharashtra Has Lost A Strong Leader With The Demise Of Ajit Pawar: Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil Pays Tribute

In his condolence message, Patil described Ajitdada Pawar’s demise as an extremely shocking, painful, and heartbreaking incident for the state. He said Pawar was widely respected for his punctuality, decisiveness, and firm grip over administration, qualities that defined his leadership throughout his long political career

Vijay PathakUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Has Lost A Strong Leader With The Demise Of Ajit Pawar: Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil Pays Tribute | Sourced

Jalgaon: Stating that Maharashtra has lost a strong, experienced, and development-orientated leader, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil paid tribute to the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a tragic plane crash.

In his condolence message, Patil described Ajitdada Pawar’s demise as an extremely shocking, painful, and heartbreaking incident for the state. He said Pawar was widely respected for his punctuality, decisiveness, and firm grip over administration, qualities that defined his leadership throughout his long political career. According to Patil, disciplined conduct in the Legislative Assembly, deep affection for the common people, and an unwavering commitment to the development of Maharashtra were hallmarks of Pawar’s personality.

Read Also
BREAKING: Ajit Pawar's Plane Crashes While Landing In Pune's Baramati, Maharashtra Deputy CM...
article-image

Patil further noted that Ajitdada Pawar was known for treating even his political opponents with dignity and respect. Often referred to as the ‘fortress of Baramati’, Pawar’s influence extended far beyond his constituency, as he continuously worked for the overall progress of the state. The bold and courageous decisions taken by him, as well as his substantial contributions to Maharashtra’s development, will remain etched in public memory, Patil said.

Calling the incident a major loss to the state’s political landscape, Patil said Pawar’s absence has created a void that will be difficult to fill. He concluded by praying that God grant strength to the Pawar family and Ajitdada’s countless supporters to endure this immense grief, while offering his heartfelt tribute to the departed leader.

FPJ Shorts
'Rajasthan Mahilayo Ke Liye Nark Hai': Man Kicks Elderly Woman Dancing at Public Event; Video Sparks Outrage
'Rajasthan Mahilayo Ke Liye Nark Hai': Man Kicks Elderly Woman Dancing at Public Event; Video Sparks Outrage
Union Budget 2026 May See Capex Cross ₹12 Lakh Crore As SBI Flags Infra Push And Fiscal Prudence
Union Budget 2026 May See Capex Cross ₹12 Lakh Crore As SBI Flags Infra Push And Fiscal Prudence
Devon Conway Survives Powerplay For First Time In IND Vs NZ T20I Series, Completes 7000 T20 Runs
Devon Conway Survives Powerplay For First Time In IND Vs NZ T20I Series, Completes 7000 T20 Runs
'Heartbroken': Apple CEO Tim Cook Sends Personal Memo To Employees After Backlash Over Partying With Donald & Melania Trump After ICE Shootings
'Heartbroken': Apple CEO Tim Cook Sends Personal Memo To Employees After Backlash Over Partying With Donald & Melania Trump After ICE Shootings

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sarpanch Assaults Deputy Sarpanch Inside Beed Panchayat Samiti Office
Sarpanch Assaults Deputy Sarpanch Inside Beed Panchayat Samiti Office
Ajit Pawar’s Mid-Air Scare Story Resurfaces After Tragic Plane Crash That Claimed His Life In...
Ajit Pawar’s Mid-Air Scare Story Resurfaces After Tragic Plane Crash That Claimed His Life In...
No Air Ambulance For Pune-Mumbai Expressway; MSRDC Cites Feasibility Constraint
No Air Ambulance For Pune-Mumbai Expressway; MSRDC Cites Feasibility Constraint
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Sharad Pawar Rules Out Conspiracy, Says 'Purely An Accident...'
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Sharad Pawar Rules Out Conspiracy, Says 'Purely An Accident...'
Nashik Agriculture Sector Observes Spontaneous Shutdown To Mourn Ajit Pawar’s Death
Nashik Agriculture Sector Observes Spontaneous Shutdown To Mourn Ajit Pawar’s Death