Maharashtra Gramin Bank Observes Vigilance Awareness Week | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ was observed from October 26 to November 1, 2026, across all 757 branches and 13 regional offices of Maharashtra Gramin Bank.

As part of the observance, employees at the bank’s head office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar took an oath to uphold vigilance and integrity in the presence of General Managers Chandravilas Bhamre, Bhagwan Surshe, Dattatray Kaveri, Shriram Bhor and Vijay Mankar.

With the objective of raising public awareness about the eradication of corruption, various branches and regional offices of the bank organised several activities, including essay competitions, gram sabhas, elocution contests and quizzes.