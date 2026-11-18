Maharashtra Gramin Bank Appointed Banking Partner For 16th Finance Commission | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Government has appointed Maharashtra Gramin Bank as its official banking partner for financial transactions linked to the implementation of the 16th Finance Commission's grants to rural local bodies.

The decision follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the state government and Maharashtra Gramin Bank in Mumbai. Under the agreement, banking services will be provided to more than 28,000 Gram Panchayats, all 34 Zilla Parishads and over 350 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra.

The arrangement will allow Gram Panchayats to open bank accounts with Maharashtra Gramin Bank, making it easier for local self-government bodies to manage government grants and carry out their day-to-day financial transactions.

The initiative is expected to make fund transfers and other banking operations more convenient, secure and transparent. It is also expected to encourage digital banking and strengthen financial services in rural areas.

Rural Development Department Deputy Secretary Prashant Patil, Maharashtra Gramin Bank General Manager Dattatray Kaveri and the bank's Chairman Girish Mohanrao Thorat were present at the MoU signing ceremony.

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Thorat thanked the state government for selecting the bank as its banking partner. He said the bank's officers and employees were committed to providing reliable and modern banking services to local self-government bodies and meeting the expectations associated with the responsibility.