Maharashtra Govt Signs MoU For ₹5,760 Crore, 1,200 MW Pumped Storage Project In Pune–Raigad | X / CMO Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Water Resources Department of the Maharashtra government on Monday signed an agreement with Novarion Energy for the development of 'Ranavadi off-stream close-loop pumped storage project' in Pune and Raigad districts.

The project is expected to generate 1200 MW with an investment of Rs 5,760 crore and create 1,500 jobs.

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"CM Devendra Fadnavis presided over the MoU signing between Government of Maharashtra (Water Resources Dept) and Novarion Energy for the development of the 'Ranavadi off-stream close-loop Pumped Storage Project' in Pune and Raigad districts," Fadnavis said in a post on X.

With this, a total of 56 pumped storage projects have now been initiated in Maharashtra, aiming to generate 79,415 MW of clean energy.

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This will attract an estimated investment of Rs 4.22 lakh crore and create employment opportunities for approximately 1.29 lakh persons.