SP MLA Rais Shaikh Urges Maharashtra Govt To Provide Relief To Textile Sector As Raw Material Prices Surge Due To West Asia Tensions

SP MLA Rais Shaikh Urges Maharashtra Govt To Announce Relief Package for Textile Sector Amid West Asia Crisis | IANS

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has called on the Maharashtra government to roll out an immediate financial relief package for the state’s textile industry, warning of deepening losses and potential job cuts triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare, the Bhiwandi (East) legislator highlighted the severe economic fallout faced by textile units due to the West Asia war. Citing data from the State Textile Corporation, Shaikh said the industry suffered losses of nearly Rs 4,000 crore in March 2026 alone, largely due to disruptions in export markets and a sharp rise in raw material costs such as cotton and yarn due the the ongoing war.

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has urged the Maharashtra government to announce a financial relief package for the textile industry, citing severe losses due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. pic.twitter.com/uyny5tRKaC — IANS (@ians_india) April 14, 2026

The MLA pointed out that Maharashtra accounts for a significant share of the country’s textile infrastructure, with nearly 9.48 lakh power looms and around 4,000 handlooms. Notably, the state houses approximately 39% of India’s power looms, making it a critical contributor to employment after agriculture. Key centres such as Bhiwandi, Malegaon and Ichalkaranji have been particularly impacted, with supply chain disruptions forcing many units to scale down operations.

Shaikh further noted that several textile units have already begun shutting production for two days a week due to reduced demand and rising operational costs. He warned that if the situation persists without government intervention, the sector, already under financial strain for several years, could face a complete shutdown in parts, putting lakhs of skilled and unskilled workers at risk of losing their livelihoods.

Calling the situation “urgent and alarming,” the MLA urged the state leadership to step in with a comprehensive economic package aimed at stabilising the industry, ensuring liquidity support, and safeguarding employment. He expressed hope that the government would take a sympathetic view of the crisis and act swiftly to prevent long-term damage to one of Maharashtra’s most vital economic sectors.

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