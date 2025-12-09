Maharashtra Government Sanctions ₹200 Crore For Service Roads On Pune–Nashik Highway, Announces BJP MLA Mahesh Landge | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a significant development aimed at easing traffic woes on the Pune-Nashik Highway, the Maharashtra State Government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for land acquisition required to construct service roads, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge announced on Tuesday.

Landge shared the update on X (formerly Twitter), where the section of Pune-Nashik Highway from Nashik Phata to Rajgurunagar in Khed Tehsil will be developed. He said that the decision marks a major step toward establishing an elevated corridor along the heavily congested stretch. According to him, the sanctioned amount will facilitate the acquisition of land needed for service roads, which form an essential component of the proposed elevated corridor project.

He added that the service roads will play a key role in reducing the growing traffic congestion along the route. These improvements in the infrastructure will cut down travel time and fuel consumption for daily commuters. “All this will help in boosting the overall development of the surrounding region,” said MLA Landge.

Expressing gratitude, Landge thanked the Maharashtra state government for approving the funds, calling it a “huge relief” for thousands of motorists who use the corridor every day. He also emphasised that the continued trust of Pimpri-Chinchwad residents motivates efforts toward sustainable and long-term infrastructure development in the city.

Traffic In Chakan To Ease?

Chakan Industrial Area has been grappling with severe traffic congestion for many years. For the industries, heavy vehicle traffic is always high in this region, and the Pune-Nashik Highway passes through the area. Chakan falls in between the Rajgurunagar town in Khed Tehsil and the Nashik Phata square in Pimpri-Chinchwad, so the area around the Chakan MIDC will also be developed. This means Chakan area traffic is expected to ease, said experts reacting to MLA Landge’s tweet.