Maharashtra Gears Up For Pune Grand Tour 2027 With ₹629 Crore Road Upgradation After Successful 2026 Edition

Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale | FPJ

Mumbai: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra is placing special emphasis on developing world-class infrastructure to host international sporting events. Guided by Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, extensive road upgradation works have been undertaken across Pune district, enabling the district to gear up for the Pune Grand Tour 2027, an international cycling event scheduled from 26 to 31 January 2027.

2026 Edition Showcased Pune's Sporting Capabilities on Global Stage

The successful organisation of the Pune Grand Tour 2026, jointly hosted by the district administration and the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), showcased Maharashtra's sporting capabilities and infrastructure on the global stage. Professional cyclists from several countries participated in the event, while thousands of cycling enthusiasts turned up to witness the competition. For the first time, Pune's roads gained international recognition through a world-class cycling event, with participants from India and abroad appreciating their quality.

For the 2026 edition, the Public Works Department upgraded 292.19 kilometres of roads through widening, resurfacing, strengthening, and other improvement works. This included 82.25 kilometres of road widening, 203.02 kilometres of resurfacing, and several other essential enhancements, ensuring that the event was conducted safely, smoothly, and successfully.

2027 Event to Cover Six Stages Over 1,099 Kilometres

Building on this success, the Pune Grand Tour 2027 will be organised on an even larger scale. The six-day competition will cover six stages: Ladies Club–Nanded City, Baramati–Saswad, Junnar–Rajgurunagar, Alandi–Lonavala, Lonavala–TCS Circle, and PCMC–PMC. The total race distance will be approximately 1,099 kilometres, of which 398.70 kilometres of roads under the Public Works Department will undergo special upgradation to meet international standards.

To support these works, proposals worth ₹629.26 crore covering 52 development projects have been submitted to the State Government for administrative approval. The proposed funding includes ₹364.22 crore from the State Government, ₹221.26 crore from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and ₹43.78 crore from the District Planning Committee. These investments will ensure that the entire race route meets global standards.

Following the success of the 2026 edition, cycling federations, professional teams, and athletes from across India and abroad have shown keen interest in participating in the Pune Grand Tour 2027. The event is expected to attract more countries, teams, and cycling enthusiasts, further strengthening Pune's position on the global cycling map while boosting sports tourism, the local economy, and infrastructure development.

The high-quality road infrastructure being developed for the event will benefit not only the competition but also the daily commute of citizens for years to come. Thus, the Pune Grand Tour 2027 is not merely an international cycling competition; it also stands as a symbol of Maharashtra's commitment to building modern, safe, and world-class infrastructure under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the initiative of Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale.

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