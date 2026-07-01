'Maharashtra Govt Vows To Fast-Track Housing, Slum Rehabilitation And Mill Workers' Projects,' Minister Shambhuraj Desai In Assembly

Housing Minister Shambhuraj Desai | File Photo

The Maharashtra government is committed to expediting pending housing projects, slum rehabilitation schemes, redevelopment initiatives and housing for mill workers, Housing Minister Shambhuraj Desai told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Directions to MHADA for Shivshahi Project Repairs at Dindoshi

Replying to a discussion under Rule 293, Desai said the government has initiated action at various levels to resolve long-pending issues in the housing sector and ensure faster implementation of key projects across the state.

He said immediate directions would be issued to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to undertake necessary repairs and safety measures for the Shivshahi Rehabilitation Project buildings at Dindoshi. The minister also informed the House that a committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Housing) has been constituted to address issues related to providing houses to eligible mill workers. The committee is expected to submit its report shortly.

Regular Monitoring Meetings for Redevelopment and SRA Schemes

Desai said regular meetings of monitoring committees are being held to ensure effective implementation of redevelopment projects, Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) schemes and welfare initiatives for senior citizens. He informed the House that a proposal for constructing 40,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Nagpur has been sent to the Central government for approval.

The minister further said that the tendering process is underway for the construction of a working women's hostel with a capacity of around 150 occupants in Mumbai. In Amravati, the government has approved a project to develop around 8,000 affordable rental homes to provide housing for economically weaker sections and migrant workers.

Desai also said MHADA is actively pursuing the redevelopment of old and dilapidated cessed buildings in Mumbai, ensuring that eligible residents receive permanent rehabilitation homes through the redevelopment process.

To accelerate SRA and cluster redevelopment projects in Mumbai, the government has introduced a single-window clearance mechanism to speed up approvals and reduce delays. Reiterating the government's commitment to providing safe, quality and affordable housing, Desai said the suggestions made by members during the discussion would be considered positively to strengthen housing policies and improve project implementation across Maharashtra.

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