Election Authorities Hold All-Party Meet In Panvel To Review Special Electoral Roll Revision Drive Amid 574 Polling Stations | File Pic

The election authorities on Tuesday held an all-party meeting with office-bearers and representatives of political parties in the Panvel Assembly constituency to review the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls being undertaken as per the directions of the Election Commission of India.

Officials from Revenue, Municipal Departments and Corporators Attend

The meeting was held at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium and was attended by Electoral Registration Officer and Sub-Divisional Officer Pawan Chandak, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers Minal Bhamare, Nanasaheb Kamathe, Ramesh Chavan and Sambhaji Shelar, Deputy Commissioner Ravikiran Ghodke, municipal and revenue officials, corporators, and representatives of various political parties.

Officials said the revision exercise in the 188 Panvel Assembly constituency is being carried out under the guidance of Additional District Electoral Registration Officer and Panvel Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale.

Political Parties Appoint Booth Level Agents for Each Polling Station

According to the administration, the constituency has 574 polling stations, and political parties have appointed Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for each polling station to assist in the revision process.

During the meeting, Chandak urged political parties to submit the contact numbers of their BLAs to facilitate coordination. He also briefed the representatives on the framework of the SIR programme, the responsibilities of BLAs, and measures required for its effective implementation.

Shelar Presents Objectives and Procedures of Revision Exercise

Assistant Electoral Registration Officer Sambhaji Shelar made a presentation explaining the objectives and procedures of the Special Intensive Revision exercise. Citizens were advised to verify their own and their family members' electoral details through the voters.eci.gov.in portal or the ECINet mobile application.

Officials said the revision drive aims to make the electoral rolls more accurate, updated and transparent. Residents have been urged to cooperate with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in filling Enumeration Forms (EFs) and, wherever possible, submit self-enumeration forms online through the Election Commission's portal.

To facilitate the process, special enrolment camps will be organised at polling stations across the Panvel Assembly constituency on July 5, where citizens can complete and submit their Enumeration Forms with assistance from election officials.

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