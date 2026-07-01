Mumbai Power Outages Spark Heated Assembly Debate; Speaker Slams BEST, Calls High-Level Meet For Long-Term Solutions

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The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified its crackdown on illegal constructions, carrying out demolition drives in Vashi, Nerul and Belapur under the directions of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde. The operations were conducted under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Dr. Rahul Gethe and Deputy Commissioner (Encroachment Control) Dr. Amol Palve.

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In Vashi, the civic body's encroachment department demolished an unauthorized structure at Juhugaon after serving a notice under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966. The action was taken on June 27 against an illegal construction linked to the property of the late Sadanand Mahadu Patil and Bala Sadanand Patil. The demolition was carried out with the assistance of civic officials, police personnel, security guards, labourers, a breaker and a gas cutter.

In a separate joint operation on June 25, NMMC and CIDCO demolished an unauthorized RCC ground-plus-one structure spread over approximately 600 sq m on plots 170 to 174 in Sector 6, Nerul, on CIDCO-notified land at Sarsola. Officials said the structure had been erected without civic approval despite a notice issued under Section 54 of the MRTP Act on January 9, 2026. The demolition involved 17 labourers, two poclain machines and a JCB, supported by police and security personnel.

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Meanwhile, in Belapur, NMMC demolished unauthorized constructions at Agroli village near Sector 29 and at Karave village in Sector 36 after the occupants failed to comply with notices issued under Section 54 of the MRTP Act. The demolition drive, conducted on June 25, was carried out using a JCB, gas cutter, hammers and a team of 15 labourers, with assistance from local police and civic officials.

"The corporation is committed to taking stringent action against unauthorized constructions, and similar demolition drives will continue across the city to ensure compliance with planning regulations," an NMMC official said.

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