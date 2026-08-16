Maharashtra Forms High-Level Committee To Tackle Chakan Traffic & Road Woes; Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi To Lead

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi | File Photo

Pune: The Maharashtra government has formed a high-level committee to address traffic congestion, poor road conditions and traffic management issues in Chakan and its adjoining industrial areas, officials announced on Sunday.

The decision comes amid growing industrial activity, heavy vehicle movement and rising population in the Chakan region. The civic issues are increasing, and a few days ago, industrialists in Chakan announced that over 20 companies were considering leaving the MIDC due to multiple problems. The committee has also been asked to prepare an integrated road and traffic plan for the area. The Government Resolution (GR) was issued by the Planning Department on August 14, 2026, following directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

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Jitendra Dudi To Lead The Committee…

The committee will be headed by the Pune District Collector, Jitendra Dudi, while the Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police, Vinoy Kumar Choubey, will serve as co-chairman. It will include senior officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Representatives of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), Chakan Industrial Association and other concerned industrial associations will also be part of the committee. The government said roads in the Chakan area are currently managed by several agencies, including PWD, MIDC, local bodies, MSRDC, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and PMRDA. Since these roads are interconnected, the government has called for joint planning instead of separate planning by individual agencies.

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Committee’s Master Plan…

The committee will prepare a comprehensive road and traffic master plan. It will cover major roads, industrial routes, internal and connecting roads, service roads, major junctions, drainage, streetlights, traffic signals, parking and road safety, officials said. It will also identify traffic congestion hotspots and suggest measures to manage heavy vehicles, industrial traffic, parking and intersections. Alternative routes and other measures to reduce congestion will also be examined.

As an immediate measure, the committee will inspect major roads, industrial routes, internal roads and service roads in the Chakan region. Necessary repairs will be taken up. This includes the removal of potholes and other road defects. The government has directed departments and agencies to give priority to approvals required for urgent road and traffic works recommended by the committee. These works are to be taken up on a fast-track basis to avoid administrative delays.

The planning, approvals, coordination and implementation of the proposed measures have to be completed within 10 months from the date of the GR. Departments will have to prepare separate time-bound action plans for works under their jurisdiction and submit regular progress reports to the committee. The committee will also consider the expected expansion of industries and traffic in the region. Its long-term planning will include road widening, service roads, drainage, public transport, road safety and traffic management.

Industry Grievance Cell To Be Set Up…

The government has also decided to establish an Industry Grievance Redressal Cell at the Pune District Collectorate. The cell will focus on pending approvals, permissions and services required by industries in Chakan and other parts of Pune district. The move comes as more industries and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are setting up operations in the region.

The cell will be headed by the Pune District Collector, with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner as co-chairman. Officials from the Zilla Parishad, MIDC, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, District Industries Centre, MSEDCL/MSETCL, Regional Transport Office, Town Planning Department, Industrial Safety and Health Department and Labour Department will be part of it. Representatives of MCCIA and concerned industrial associations will also participate.

The cell will deal only with grievances that have already been submitted to the concerned government department or authority but have not been resolved within the prescribed period or have remained pending without sufficient reason. The government said the mechanism is intended to ensure faster coordination between industries and government departments and help resolve administrative issues within a defined timeframe.