Maharashtra FDA Bans Junk Food Within 50 Metres Of Schools; Tukaram Mundhe Says Action Will Involve Parents & Education Department | Anand Chaini

Pune: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the sale of junk food within 50 metres of school premises and warned that licences of vendors found selling such food in the restricted area will be cancelled.

However, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe did not give a clear action plan when asked how the ban would be enforced across the state.

Mundhe said action would be taken with the help of school management committees, the Education Department, parents and FDA officials. He also said complaints against vendors would be acted upon.

Mundhe was speaking to reporters in Pune after an event. He was questioned about the practical implementation of the 50-metre restriction, particularly in cities such as Pune, where several schools can be located within a short distance of each other.

The FDA chief said the health of students must remain the priority.

“Remember that the students’ future is important. The country will move forward only if their health remains sound,” Mundhe said.

He also referred to the earlier restrictions on the sale of cigarettes near schools. He said that when the 500-metre restriction on tobacco sales was introduced, many people had questioned how it could be implemented.

Instead of asking whether a decision can be implemented, people should think about how it can be made possible, he said.

The commissioner, however, did not specify how many teams would be deployed for the junk food drive, how vendors would be identified or how the 50-metre limit would be measured around schools.

FDA faces manpower shortage…

The implementation challenge comes at a time when the FDA is facing a shortage of staff in its food and drug divisions.

The issue of vacancies was raised during the interaction with Mundhe. It was pointed out that districts such as Sangli and Satara do not have even a single officer for drug control.

Mundhe said the administration was aware of the shortage.

He said the department was currently working on a three-pronged approach. This includes better use of available staff, greater use of technology and getting more work done through the officers already available.

Examinations for vacant posts have already been conducted, Mundhe said. The recruitment process will now move ahead.

He said the required manpower would be provided in phases. However, he did not give a specific timeline or number of officers who would be appointed.

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FDA steps up action against food adulteration…

The junk food decision comes as the FDA has stepped up action against food adulteration and unsafe food products across Maharashtra.

The department has conducted raids against sellers of adulterated food products. It has also taken action against gutkha sellers and inspected bakeries and other food businesses.

The FDA has also imposed a one-year ban on the sale of analogue paneer as part of its action against unsafe food products.

The intensified enforcement under Mundhe has attracted attention across the state, with the commissioner frequently speaking about the department’s operations.

The latest focus on junk food near schools puts the FDA’s enforcement capacity under scrutiny.

Mundhe says Chinese food stalls may also face scrutiny…

During an open public interaction in Pune, Mundhe also indicated that Chinese food stalls could come under greater scrutiny.

He recalled eating Chinese food for the first time at a food cart on Bapat Road or Pashan Road in Pune. He said he had recently thought about visiting such stalls to check their operations.

Mundhe said the FDA had received requests to pay attention to Chinese food stalls following the action taken by the department over the past two months.

“We need to pay a little attention to Chinese food,” he said.

The remarks indicate that the FDA’s food safety drive could expand beyond the current focus on adulteration and junk food.

From UPSC preparation to FDA commissioner…

During the Pune interaction, Mundhe also spoke about his early days and his preparation for the UPSC examination.

He recalled travelling to Delhi for the first time around 1996-97 to buy books for the civil services examination. His elder brother had suggested that he visit Delhi and explore coaching options.

Mundhe said he bought books from Jawahar Book Depot in Paharganj. He later returned to his hotel, where a waiter asked him whether he wanted a beer.

Mundhe said he became angry because he had never consumed alcohol and did not even know much about different types of alcoholic drinks at the time.

He had planned to stay in Delhi for another day and visit Jawaharlal Nehru University. Instead, he packed his bags and left the city.

He took a general compartment train to Bhusawal. From there, he travelled by bus to Jalgaon and then reached Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Mundhe said the incident made him decide that he did not want to study in Delhi.

The FDA commissioner also recalled his first visit to Pune. He had come to the city after completing his BA to seek admission for an MA course.

He reached Pune by an MSRTC bus and went to the university without knowing much about the city. Although he was eligible for admission, he could not get a hostel room.

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He later stayed with a friend while preparing for the UPSC examination and studied at Jayakar Library.

Mundhe shared these memories during an open public interview held at Bal Gandharva Rangmandir in Pune. Writer Arvind Jagtap conducted the interaction.

The commissioner also spoke about his changing food preferences and said he no longer enjoys street food. He recalled eating bhel, omelette-pav, farsan and bananas during his early years.

He said that while these foods were once a regular part of his diet, he now avoids street food.