Maharashtra Farmers' Relief Package Goes Beyond ₹5,000 Aid, More Measures In Pipeline, Says Amruta Fadnavis | File Pic

Pune, November 1: Defending the Maharashtra government’s decision to provide Rs 5,000 in financial assistance to farmers affected by crop losses, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday said the amount was only one component of a broader relief process, with several other measures being worked out to improve agricultural productivity and farmers’ livelihoods. She also appealed to citizens to extend support to distressed farmers during Diwali, saying that the festival would have little meaning while farming families continued to struggle.

She said, “If our farmers are in difficulty, there is a shadow cast on our Diwali as well. We will celebrate Diwali in our own way, but if we can contribute something for farmers through NGOs, relief funds or direct assistance, it would be a very big thing. The government is also sending money to their accounts for Diwali, but it is not enough. They will need more help, and we should do whatever we can from our side.”

Pune, Maharashtra: On reports that the government’s promised financial assistance of ₹5,000 has not reached farmers’ bank accounts, CM Devendra Fadnavis’s wife, Amruta Fadnavis, says, “The transfers have started, and a substantial portion of the assistance will reach farmers before Diwali.” — IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2026

Responding to criticism that the government’s Rs 5,000 assistance was inadequate considering the scale of farmers’ losses, she said, “The Rs 5,000 assistance is one process of helping farmers. Apart from that, several different SOPs and measures are being undertaken. Procedures and standards are being followed to improve their yield and agricultural output. Work is also going on towards scientific agriculture and making the lives of farmers happier.”

Defends Election Commission, criticises opposition

Commenting on the Congress-led protests against the Election Commission and allegations of large-scale deletion of voters’ names from electoral rolls, Amruta defended the Commission’s functioning, maintaining that the electoral process was transparent and provided opportunities for corrections.

Amruta said, “Everything that is going on through the Election Commission today is being conducted in a completely transparent manner. There are options for modifications, additions and deletions. There is a cut-off date, and during the nomination process, names can sometimes be added or removed for various reasons. If there is any discrepancy, we have options to rectify it. We are aware citizens and can provide inputs from our side.”

On the continuing political controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, including allegations that voter registrations were being manipulated from BJP offices, she accused the opposition of creating unnecessary obstacles.

She said, “Nowadays, there are no issues left. Whatever the authorities are trying to do by following a proper procedure, the opposition is creating hurdles even in that. They should be alert and think about how they can work for the country, rather than creating problems in everything.”

When she was asked about the opposition’s repeated targeting of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, she alleged, “Definitely, he is being targeted. When they don’t find any issues, they find his wife. He is targeted on every matter.”

Says top political posts should be decided on merit

Responding to a question on the absence of a woman Chief Minister in Maharashtra despite repeated emphasis on women’s empowerment, Amruta said leadership positions should be determined by merit rather than gender or caste.

She said, “What is politics for? It is for the welfare of the people. In that, should we look at whether a person is a woman or a man, especially for the top position? If a woman comes forward and does good work, she will definitely get that position. But we should not think about giving reservation even at that level, whether to women or any caste. People at the top should be selected purely on merit because the impact of their decisions directly falls on the people.”

Rules out political instability in ruling alliance

On the political exchanges between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Sanjay Raut at the latter’s recent book launch in Mumbai, Amruta said political differences should not translate into personal enmity.

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Amruta said, “In politics, there is no such enmity between two people. There are different ideologies and different thoughts, and fights can happen over certain issues. But on a personal level, I don’t think anyone should hold enmity in politics.”

Asked about Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s witty remark questioning whether Devendra Fadnavis would remain Chief Minister until 2029, she dismissed speculation about any attempt to destabilise his position.

She also said, “There is nothing like that. Raj Thackeray says things in a witty way. He knows very well how his statements should become headlines. But internally, everything is going on smoothly.”