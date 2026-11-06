Maharashtra Farmers' Debt Waiver Scheme: ₹1,024 Crore Credited To 1.29 Lakh Farmers In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | AI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Under the ‘Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmers’ Debt Waiver Scheme,’ a total of ₹1,024.04 crore has been credited to the loan accounts of 129,339 farmers in the district so far.

26,851 Farmers Urged To Complete Aadhaar Authentication

Samrut Jadhav, District Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, has urged the 26,851 farmers, whose names appear on the beneficiary list but who have yet to complete their Aadhaar authentication to finish their e-KYC process immediately.

According to information received from the District Deputy Registrar’s office, various banks in the district have uploaded the details of 189,179 farmers onto the scheme’s portal. Out of these, a list of 164,104 farmers, each assigned a unique identification number has been published for the purpose of Aadhaar authentication. Of these, 137,253 farmers have completed the Aadhaar authentication process.

₹325.11 Crore Disbursed To 36,071 Loan Accounts On November 4

According to the fund distribution that took place on November 4, Rs 40.55 crore has been credited to 8,709 loan accounts at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Central Cooperative Bank, while Rs 284.56 crore has been credited to 27,362 loan accounts at other banks. In total, Rs 325.11 crore has been deposited across 36,071 loan accounts.

The lists of beneficiaries, published on the scheme’s portal, have been made available at all bank branches in the district, Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), ‘Aaple Sarkar’ Service Centres, Gram Panchayats, Talathi offices, and the offices of the Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies. To avail the benefits of this scheme, beneficiary farmers must visit an ‘Aaple Sarkar’ Service Centre and complete the Aadhaar authentication process.

Before undergoing Aadhaar authentication, farmers should verify that their names appear on the published list. Subsequently, when visiting the relevant ‘Aaple Sarkar’ Service Centre, they must carry their original Aadhaar card, the associated reference number, and their savings account passbook to complete the Aadhaar authentication process.

The District Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has urged that the pending Aadhaar authentication process be completed immediately to ensure that eligible farmers are not deprived of the benefits of the scheme. It has further been advised that for more information, one should contact the concerned bank branch, various service cooperative institutions, or the office of the District Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies.