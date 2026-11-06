Massive Blaze Erupts In Waste-Filled Drain Near Railway Tracks In Dharmaveer Nagar; No Injuries Reported |

Thane: A major fire broke out in a waste-dumping nallah (drainage line) adjacent to the railway tracks near the S.T. Plant, located opposite Jnanasadhana College in Dharmaveer Nagar No. 1, Thane (West). Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to the location upon receiving information about the incident at around 2:04 PM.

Fire Brigade, Disaster Management Teams Rush To Spot

Former local municipal corporator Mrs. Namrata Bhosale and senior officials from the Disaster Management Department promptly arrived at the scene to oversee emergency operations alongside team members from Mahavitaran (MSEDCL). The Thane Fire Brigade and Disaster Management Cell deployed a comprehensive fleet of emergency equipment, comprising a fire engine, a rescue vehicle, and a jumbo water tanker, to combat the heavy blaze.

Through the coordinated and rapid intervention of the fire brigade personnel and disaster management staff, the massive fire in the drainage waste was completely extinguished. No injuries, casualties, or interruptions to railway traffic were reported, and officials have confirmed that the situation remains fully under control.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/