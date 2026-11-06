FPJ Eco Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s Awards 2026: 20 Families Honoured For Promoting Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav Celebrations | File photo

Mumbai: Twenty families from across Mumbai were felicitated at the seventh edition of the FPJ Eco Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s Awards 2026 for embracing environmentally sustainable traditions during Ganesh Chaturthi. The award ceremony, organised by The Free Press Journal (FPJ) in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), was held at the PL Deshpande Auditorium near Ravindra Natya Mandir in Dadar on Friday.

The initiative, which began in 2020, aims to encourage Mumbaikars to celebrate Ganeshotsav responsibly by adopting eco-friendly idols, sustainable decorations and environmentally conscious immersion practices.

This year, 20 individual families were recognised for their efforts towards making the city's favourite festival more sustainable. The winners were selected from over 2,000 entries received from across Mumbai's municipal zones.

The award ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from winning families, with members spanning multiple generations coming together to celebrate their achievement. Their participation highlighted how environmental awareness and sustainable festive practices are increasingly becoming part of household traditions.

Addressing the gathering, dignitaries appreciated the growing adoption of environmentally responsible celebrations and emphasised the importance of individual contributions in reducing pollution during Ganeshotsav.

The ceremony was attended by BMC Mayor Ritu Tawde, along with actors Harshita Gaur and Onkar Raut, Sir JJ College of Architecture principal Rajiv Mishra, filmmaker Sulekha Bajpayi Karkare, Indian Oil Corporation Limited general manager Sushmita Tripathy and General Insurance Corporation of India managing director for housing finance Sachindra Salvi.

Over the past seven years, the FPJ Eco Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s Awards have encouraged households across the city to preserve the cultural significance of Ganeshotsav while adopting practices that protect the environment.

List of all the winners:

Abhishek Ravindra Chitnis, Parel |

Abhyang Rajesh Patil, Lower Parel |

Aditya Chavan, Wadala East |

Akshay Sudhakar Chavan, Currey Road |

Anant Devlekar, Tardeo |

Ashish Mistry, Kandivali |

Atul Khule, Ghatkopar West |

Durgesh Raghunath Vishe, Chembur |

Heramb Vinay Joshi, Bhendibazar |

Jayant Balu Patil, Lower Parel |

Kailas Laxmikant Singh, Kalachowki |

Kavita keshav Patil, Lower Parel |

Main VISHAL GANESH KONDVILKAR, Chunabhatti Mayor's Choice |

Omkar Gandhat, Dharavi |

Rahul Gokul Varia, Chembur Tilak Nagar |

Ronak Jain & Salonee Jain, Goregaon |

Samruddhi Satish Pawar, Worli Naka |

SANTOSH KRISHNA VARTEKAR, Lower Parel |

Suraj Pal, Bhandup West |