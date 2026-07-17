Maharashtra Environment Minister Pankaja Munde Launches Single-Use Plastic Ban Drive In Beed | Sourced

Beed: Maharashtra Environment, Climate Change and Animal Husbandry Minister Pankaja Munde on Thursday launched a 30-day special campaign to enforce the ban on single-use plastic across all municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Beed district.

The campaign has been launched in response to the growing challenge of plastic waste caused by rapid population growth and the expansion of urban markets. The inaugural programme was held at the District Collector's office under the guidance of District Collector Vivek Johnson.

The event was attended by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Jithin Rehman, Resident Deputy Collector Satish Swami, and senior officials from various departments.

The district administration has launched the 'Single-Use Plastic-Free City' initiative across all 11 urban local bodies in the district, comprising six municipal councils and five nagar panchayats.

According to district officials, the campaign will be implemented in three phases. The first phase, from July 15 to July 25, will focus on extensive public awareness programmes. The second phase, from July 26 to August 5, will involve special inspections of commercial establishments and marketplaces, along with penal action against violators. The third phase, from August 6 to August 15, will include a series of activities aimed at achieving the goal of plastic-free cities.

The campaign will promote the use of cloth bags and other eco-friendly alternatives, encourage participation from traders, educational institutions, and voluntary organisations, facilitate plastic waste collection drives, and ensure strict enforcement of the ban through penalties for violations.

District officials said the initiative aims to address public health and solid waste management challenges. They appealed to citizens to actively support the campaign by avoiding single-use plastics and adopting environmentally sustainable practices.