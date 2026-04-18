Maharashtra Energy Minister Meghna Bordikar Orders Power Master Plan For Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Amid Rising Demand | Sourced

Pune: With electricity demand rising sharply in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra Minister of State for Energy Meghna Bordikar has directed power utilities to prepare a comprehensive master plan to strengthen supply and prevent future outages.

At a review meeting held at Prakash Bhavan in Ganeshkhind, the minister instructed Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) to work in close coordination with Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations.

She stressed the need to involve local MLAs to quickly resolve land issues for new substations, ensuring an uninterrupted electricity supply to citizens.

Officials said the region now has more than 30 lakh electricity consumers, and the number is rising as both cities expand. Overloading of existing lines is already leading to faults in several areas. The minister asked agencies to speed up ongoing projects and plan infrastructure ahead of demand.

A key issue discussed was the high cost of road excavation for underground cabling. Representatives pointed out that excavation costs in Pune are nearly four times higher than the cost of cables, slowing down project execution. In comparison, Pimpri Chinchwad follows a model where a nominal fee is charged, and the utility restores the road.

Minister Asks PMC To Reduce Costs

Taking note, Bordikar directed the Pune Municipal Corporation to adopt a similar policy to reduce costs and accelerate underground cabling work.

MLAs across constituencies backed the push for underground infrastructure. They also supported the proposal to create dedicated underground ducts along roads. Officials said this would allow quick repairs and replacements during faults, reducing downtime and improving reliability.

The minister further suggested that developers should reserve space for substations and feeder pillars while getting construction approvals. She called for new rules to formalise this requirement and ensure long-term planning.

Local Issues Raised…

Several local issues were raised during the meeting. MLA Shankar Jagtap proposed setting up a new MSEDCL office at Mamurdi and offered land on lease. MLA Bapusaheb Pathare highlighted concerns in Wadgaon Shinde and Wagholi.

MLC Yogesh Tilekar demanded a separate policy for underground cabling. MLC Amit Gorkhe raised the need to shift overhead lines underground in slum areas for safety. Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure also supported underground cabling in vulnerable settlements.

The minister directed that dedicated committees be formed to resolve local electricity issues quickly. She emphasised that coordinated planning and faster execution are essential to meet the growing energy needs of the region.

Officials said the proposed measures aim to modernise power infrastructure and ensure a stable supply as Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad continue to grow rapidly.