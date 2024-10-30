Maharashtra Election 2024: Out of 21 Seats in Pune District, 10 Had Victory Margins Under 10,000 Votes, 6 Under 5,000 Votes in 2019 Polls | ANI

While the nominations closed on October 29, Pune, along with all parts of the state, is set for the upcoming assembly poll. With two alliances in the fray, the polls will be very closely contested.

The 21 Assembly constituencies in Pune district are: Wadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Kasba Peth, Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Hadapsar, Khadakwasla, Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed-Alandi, Shirur, Maval, Bhosari, Pimpri, and Chinchwad.

However, if we look at the numbers from the previous assembly polls, it is clear that nine of these 21 seats were won by a margin of less than 10,000 votes, making them extremely close contests.

In the rural constituencies, significant victories were seen for the NCP and Congress, with Junnar winning by a margin of 9,068 votes, Indapur by 3,110 votes, and Bhor by 9,206 votes, while Daund remained competitive, going to the BJP by a narrow margin of just 746 votes. Urban areas showcased a mixed outcome; Shivajinagar was secured by the BJP with a margin of 5,124 votes, Khadakwasla by 2,595 votes, and Pune Cantonment by 5,012 votes. Conversely, Wadgaon Sheri was won by the NCP with a margin of 4,956 votes, and Hadapsar by 2,820 votes.

In contrast, heavy-margin victories included Ajit Pawar (NCP) in Baramati with a commanding margin of 165,265 votes, Sunil Shelke (NCP) in Maval by 93,871 votes, Mahesh Landge (BJP) in Bhosari by 77,567 votes, and Madhuri Misal (BJP) in Parvati by 36,767 votes.

Look at the numbers

Wadgaon Sheri

Sunil Tingre of the NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) defeated BJP's Jagdish Tukaram Mulik by a margin of 4,956 votes.

Shivajinagar

BJP's Siddharth Shirole defeated Congress' Datta Bahirat by margin of 5124

Kothrud

Chandrakant Patil from the BJP won the election with a victory margin of 25,495 votes over MNS candidate Adv Kishor Shinde

Kasba Peth

Ravindra Dhangekar (INC) won by a margin of 10,915 votes over Hemant Narayan Rasane (BJP).

Parvati

Madhuri Misal (BJP) won by a margin of 36,767 votes over Ashwini Kadam (NCP).

Pune Cantonment

Sunil Kamble (BJP) won by a margin of 5,012 votes over Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao (INC).

Hadapsar

Chetan Vitthal Tupe (NCP) won by a margin of 2,820 votes over Yogesh Tilekar (BJP).

Khadakwasla

Bhimrao Tapkir (BJP) won by a margin of 2,595 votes over Sachin Dodke (NCP).

Daund

Rahul Kul (BJP) won by a margin of 746 votes over Ramesh Thorat (NCP).

Indapur

Dattatray Bharne (NCP) won by a margin of 3,110 votes over Harshvardhan Patil (BJP).

Baramati

Ajit Pawar (NCP) won by a margin of 1,65,265 votes over Gopichand Padalkar (BJP).

Purandar

Sanjay Jagtap (INC) won by a margin of 31,404 votes over Vijay Shivtare (SHS).

Bhor

Sangram Thopte (INC) won by a margin of 9,206 votes over Kuldip Konde of Sena.

Junnar

Atul Vallabh Benke (NCP) won by a margin of 9,068 votes over Sharad Sonawane (SHS).

Ambegaon

Dilip Walse-Patil (NCP) won by a margin of 66,775 votes over Rajaram Bankhele (SHS).

Khed-Alandi

Dilip Dattatray Mohite (NCP) won by a margin of 33,242 votes over Suresh Namdeo Gore (SHS).

Shirur

Ashok Pawar (NCP) won by a margin of 41,504 votes over Baburao Pacharne (BJP).

Maval

Sunil Shelke (NCP) won by a margin of 93,871 votes over Bala Bhegde (BJP).

Pimpri

Anna Bansode (NCP) won by a margin of 19,808 votes over Gautam Chabukswar (SHS).

Chinchwad

In 2023 bypoll, Ashwini Jagtap (BJP) won by a margin of 36,168 votes over Vitthal (alias Nana) Kate (NCP).

Bhosari

Mahesh Landge (BJP) won by a margin of 77,567 votes over independent candidate Vilas Lande.