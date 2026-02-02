 Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Pays Tribute At Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial In Karad, Meets Family Of Late PSO Vidip Jadhav In Satara After Ajit Pawar’s Death
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Pays Tribute At Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial In Karad, Meets Family Of Late PSO Vidip Jadhav In Satara After Ajit Pawar’s Death

Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Pays Tribute At Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial In Karad, Meets Family Of Late PSO Vidip Jadhav In Satara After Ajit Pawar’s Death

This was Sunetra Pawar’s first visit to the historic memorial since taking the oath as Deputy Chief Minister. The samadhi at Preetisangam holds deep political and emotional significance. The spot used to be frequently visited by her late husband, Ajit Pawar, who shared a long-standing bond with the legacy of Yashwantrao Chavan

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Pays Tribute At Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial In Karad, Meets Family Of Late PSO Vidip Jadhav In Satara After Ajit Pawar’s Death | Sourced

Pune: In a week marked by profound grief for Maharashtra’s political landscape, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Sunday paid floral tributes at the memorial of Maharashtra’s first Chief Minister, Yashwantrao Chavan, at Preetisangam Ghat in Karad on Monday.

This was Sunetra Pawar’s first visit to the historic memorial since taking the oath as Deputy Chief Minister. The samadhi at Preetisangam holds deep political and emotional significance. The spot used to be frequently visited by her late husband, Ajit Pawar, who shared a long-standing bond with the legacy of Yashwantrao Chavan.

Senior leaders and officials present during the tribute included Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Makrand Patil, State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar, Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare and Rajya Sabha MP Nitin Patil, former MP Shriniwas Patil, former MLA Balasaheb Patil, Satara District Collector Santosh Patil, Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi, Karad Municipal Council President Rajendra Singh Yadav, along with representatives of various organisations.

Sunetra Pawar’s visit came days after a tragic plane crash in Baramati claimed the lives of Ajit Pawar and his personal security officer, Vidip Jadhav, along with three others.

FPJ Shorts
'Whenever They Want To Hide...': Priyanka Gandhi On BJP's Allegation That Rahul Defamed Army By Referencing Ex Army Chief's Unpublished Memoir - VIDEO
'Whenever They Want To Hide...': Priyanka Gandhi On BJP's Allegation That Rahul Defamed Army By Referencing Ex Army Chief's Unpublished Memoir - VIDEO
Govinda Meets Chief Minister Of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath After Being Spotted In UP-Registered Car With 'Bharat Sakar' Written On It
Govinda Meets Chief Minister Of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath After Being Spotted In UP-Registered Car With 'Bharat Sakar' Written On It
Sunetra Pawar Chooses To Sit On Floor With Bodyguard Vidip Jadhav’s Family, Shares Grief After Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Plane Crash; Video
Sunetra Pawar Chooses To Sit On Floor With Bodyguard Vidip Jadhav’s Family, Shares Grief After Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Plane Crash; Video
Mumbai Infra News: Mumbai Metro Line 2B To Start Functioning In April, Says MMRDA
Mumbai Infra News: Mumbai Metro Line 2B To Start Functioning In April, Says MMRDA

Despite grappling with her own personal loss, Sunetra Pawar earlier travelled to Taradgaon village in Phaltan Tehsil of Satara District to meet the family of Vidip Jadhav. In the meeting she offered them condolences and emotional support. Witnesses described the meeting as deeply moving, with the Deputy Chief Minister consoling Jadhav’s wife and children.

She also assured them of unwavering support from her and her family in the days ahead. “In any trouble, my entire family and I stand with you,” she told the bereaved family. This moment left many present visibly emotional.

Read Also
Pune: Sunetra Pawar To Contest Baramati Seat; Parth Pawar May Be Elected To Rajya Sabha, Say Reports
article-image

Vidip Jadhav was regarded as one of the most trusted officers in Maharashtra’s security apparatus. According to family members, he served as Ajit Pawar’s PSO since 2019 and had earlier handled security responsibilities for then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis between 2016 and 2019. Within the Maharashtra Police Force, he was known for his discipline, calm demeanour, and unwavering sense of duty.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Pays Tribute At Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial In Karad, Meets Family...
Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Pays Tribute At Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial In Karad, Meets Family...
PMC To Reinstall Speed Breakers On 75 km Of Pune Roads After Cycle Tour
PMC To Reinstall Speed Breakers On 75 km Of Pune Roads After Cycle Tour
Pimpri-Chinchwad: BJP Chooses Ravi Landge As Mayor & Veejay Shinde As Deputy Mayor In PCMC
Pimpri-Chinchwad: BJP Chooses Ravi Landge As Mayor & Veejay Shinde As Deputy Mayor In PCMC
Shocking! Gold Chains Worth Around Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Funeral In Baramati:...
Shocking! Gold Chains Worth Around Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Funeral In Baramati:...
Angels Of Pune: How Panaah Is Helping Over 900 At-Risk Children Stay In School & Thrive
Angels Of Pune: How Panaah Is Helping Over 900 At-Risk Children Stay In School & Thrive