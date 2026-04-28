Maharashtra Day Protest Planned In Beed Over Minority Safety Concerns | File Pic (Representative Image)

Beed: The Teachers Bharti Organisation has announced its support for a protest planned on May 1, coinciding with Maharashtra Day, to highlight concerns regarding the safety and protection of the minority Muslim community.

In a statement, the organisation expressed concern over incidents of alleged injustice, targeted violence, mob attacks, and hate speech against Muslims in various parts of the country. It also criticised certain remarks made by political leaders at both the state and national levels, describing them as irresponsible and potentially harmful to communal harmony.

The group has demanded strict legal action against those involved in such incidents and called for stronger measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future. As part of its key demands, the organisation has urged the government to introduce a special law aimed at safeguarding minority Muslims, drawing parallels with existing legal protections available to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Read Also Beed: Muslim Community To Hold Silent March On April 17 For Reservation Demand

According to the organisers, the protest will be held as a one-day symbolic demonstration at the Beed District Collector's Office from 10:30 am to 5 pm on May 1. The event is expected to bring together members of various social groups, activists, and concerned citizens.

District unit president Ayaz Kagzi has appealed to the public to participate in large numbers to show solidarity and support for the cause. He said the protest aims to draw attention to the issue and push for constructive dialogue and policy-level action.