Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Pushes Drone Industry: Task Force To Be Set Up, AURIC ‘Drone City’ Project To Get Boost | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis conducted a meeting in Mumbai on Thursday to understand the suggestions and expectations of the industrialists in the drone area.

It was announced that a task force, chaired by minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, would be established to ensure the effective implementation of policies for the development of the state's drone industry, disseminate information about schemes to entrepreneurs, and promptly address their challenges.

Chief Minister Fadnavis underscored the need to formulate a ‘Policy of Policies’ for the drone industry by consolidating provisions related to research and development, indigenous component manufacturing, testing, patents, and subsidies from various existing policies.

Directives were issued to accelerate the ‘Drone City’ project in the AURIC area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and to take action towards formulating a special incentive policy to make land available for the drone industry, developing testing ranges and facilities, providing assistance for patent-related expenses, and enabling entrepreneurs to avail themselves of the combined benefits of various Central and State government schemes.

A special incentive policy should be considered for the next two to three years to make land available for the drone industry through the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). Fadnavis stated that necessary measures would be taken to provide the drone industry with testing ranges and assistance for patent-related expenses, as well as to enable entrepreneurs to avail themselves of the combined benefits of various Central and State government schemes.

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) had pursued the initiative to establish a drone cluster at AURIC. CMIA President Atharveshraj Nandavat expressed the view that this decision would prove significant in developing Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar into a key national hub for drone manufacturing, research, and innovation in the near future.

Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar; Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal; Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manisha Mhaiskar; Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Vikas Chandra Rastogi; Director General of Police Sadanand Date; Principal Secretary Dr P. Anbalagan; and Secretary Virendra Singh, along with representatives of drone manufacturing companies, were present at the meeting.