Maharashtra Clears Major Four-Lane Corridor Linking Mumbai, Pune & Ahilyanagar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar | File Photo

Pune: The Maharashtra government has approved a 134-km-long four-lane highway project connecting Neral, Vandre (Mulshi Tehsil), Pait Shiroli, Pabal, Malthan and Shirur.

The project is expected to improve connectivity between Mumbai, Pune, Marathwada and Ahilyanagar and reduce growing traffic congestion on the Pune-Shirur route.

Direct Connectivity To Mumbai…

The new highway will also provide direct connectivity to Mumbai and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), making transport and freight movement faster and easier for industries and businesses.

The state government is considering the project a major step towards strengthening Maharashtra’s transport and industrial infrastructure. Officials believe the highway will boost trade, investment and industrial growth in Raigad, Pune, Marathwada and Ahilyanagar regions.

Project To Benefit Industrial Hubs In Pune District…

The project is expected to benefit major industrial hubs such as Khed City, Talegaon, Chakan, Ranjangaon and Supa. Industries in these areas have been facing difficulties due to traffic congestion and delays in transportation. With the development of the new four-lane highway, the movement of goods and vehicles is expected to become smoother and more efficient.

The project is also likely to support the development of rural and semi-urban areas in Khed, Shirur, Ambegaon and Maval talukas. Officials said the highway could create new employment opportunities, improve infrastructure and strengthen the local economy.

Project Followed Up By Late Ajit Pawar…

Traffic on the Pune-Shirur highway has increased sharply over the past few years, leading to daily congestion, travel delays and rising accident cases. Authorities expect that the new alternative route will reduce pressure on the existing highway and improve travel safety.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said the project was closely followed up by the late Deputy Prime Minister Ajit Pawar. She said completing the project would be a true tribute to his vision for the state’s overall development and modern infrastructure growth.